Game Stop Stock Report And Consumer Staples Rated By ValuEngine.com

VALUATION WARNING: Our Valuation WARNING is back ON. Overvalued stocks now make up 69% of our stocks assigned a valuation and 25.97% of those equities are calculated to be overvalued by 20% or more. ALL sectors are calculated to be overvalued--nine by double digits.

Index Week Open Friday AM Change % Change YTD DJIA 16664.45 17019.7 355.25 2.13% 2.67% NASDAQ 4490.53 4537.21 46.68 1.04% 8.63% RUSSELL 2000 1149.4 1159.2 9.8 0.85% -0.38% S&P 500 1958.36 1989.5 31.14 1.59% 7.64%

ValuEngine Market Overview





Summary of VE Stock Universe Stocks Undervalued 30.76% Stocks Overvalued 69.24% Stocks Undervalued by 20% 9.42% Stocks Overvalued by 20% 25.97%

ValuEngine Sector Overview

GameStop Corp. is the world's largest video game and entertainment software retailer. The company operates 4,816 retail stores across the United States and in fifteen countries worldwide. The company also operates two e-commerce sites, GameStop.com and EBgames.com, and publishes Game Informer? magazine, a leading multi-platform video game publication. GameStop Corp. sells new and used video game software, hardware and accessories for next generation video game systems from Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft. In addition, the company sells PC entertainment software, related accessories and other merchandise.

ValuEngine continues its HOLD recommendation on GAMESTOP CORP for 2014-08-21. Based on the information we have gathered and our resulting research, we feel that GAMESTOP CORP has the probability to ROUGHLY MATCH average market performance for the next year. The company exhibits ATTRACTIVE P/E Ratio but UNATTRACTIVE Book Market Ratio.

Sector Talk--Consumer Staples

Below, we present the latest data on Consumer Staples stocks from our Institutional software package (VEI). Top five lists are provided for each category. We applied some basic liquidity criteria--share price greater than $3 and average daily volume in excess of 100k shares.

Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Short-Term Forecast Returns

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) JRN JOURNAL COMM-A 9.99 -0.22 32.85 NUS NU SKIN ENTERP 48.24 -28.74 -43.91 MSO MARTHA STWT LIV 4.5 -20.22 74.42 SAFM SANDERSON FARMS 94.16 9.08 32.32 TUP TUPPERWARE BRND 74.12 -8.06 -10.26

Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Long-Term Forecast Returns

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) JRN JOURNAL COMM-A 9.99 -0.22 32.85 NUS NU SKIN ENTERP 48.24 -28.74 -43.91 MSO MARTHA STWT LIV 4.5 -20.22 74.42 SAFM SANDERSON FARMS 94.16 9.08 32.32 TUP TUPPERWARE BRND 74.12 -8.06 -10.26

Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Composite Score

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) SAFM SANDERSON FARMS 94.16 9.08 32.32 JRN JOURNAL COMM-A 9.99 -0.22 32.85 TSN TYSON FOODS A 37.45 9.08 18.78 NUS NU SKIN ENTERP 48.24 -28.74 -43.91 CCE COCA-COLA ENTRP 47.57 7.51 28.08

Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Most Overvalued

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation(%) Last 12-M Retn(%) SVU SUPERVALU INC 9.56 122.81 32.78 CQB CHIQUITA BR INT 13.95 96.81 13.32 DF DEAN FOODS CO 16.08 64.65 -17.71 GCI GANNETT INC 33.86 54.58 37.09 SNMX SENOMYX INC 7.71 50.39 147.91