Game Stop Stock Report And Consumer Staples Rated By ValuEngine.com

VALUATION WARNING: Our Valuation WARNING is back ON. Overvalued stocks now make up 69% of our stocks assigned a valuation and 25.97% of those equities are calculated to be overvalued by 20% or more. ALL sectors are calculated to be overvalued--nine by double digits.ValuEngine Index Overview
|Index
|Week Open
|Friday AM
|Change
|% Change
|YTD
|DJIA
|16664.45
|17019.7
|355.25
|2.13%
|2.67%
|NASDAQ
|4490.53
|4537.21
|46.68
|1.04%
|8.63%
|RUSSELL 2000
|1149.4
|1159.2
|9.8
|0.85%
|-0.38%
|S&P 500
|1958.36
|1989.5
|31.14
|1.59%
|7.64%
ValuEngine Market Overview
|Summary of VE Stock Universe
|Stocks Undervalued
|30.76%
|Stocks Overvalued
|69.24%
|Stocks Undervalued by 20%
|9.42%
|Stocks Overvalued by 20%
|25.97%
|Sector
|Change
|MTD
|YTD
|Valuation
|Last 12-MReturn
|P/E Ratio
|Transportation
|0.01%
|2.84%
|7.68%
|16.29% overvalued
|25.77%
|21.63
|Consumer Staples
|0.18%
|2.28%
|5.83%
|14.91% overvalued
|15.17%
|24.42
|Computer and Technology
|0.39%
|2.68%
|5.57%
|14.88% overvalued
|14.94%
|32.47
|Multi-Sector Conglomerates
|0.14%
|1.98%
|4.99%
|12.99% overvalued
|14.39%
|23.73
|Oils-Energy
|-0.01%
|2.60%
|15.54%
|12.34% overvalued
|21.15%
|27.95
|Consumer Discretionary
|-0.22%
|2.30%
|0.46%
|11.65% overvalued
|13.54%
|27.78
|Medical
|-0.00%
|1.97%
|9.30%
|10.99% overvalued
|25.69%
|29.85
|Auto-Tires-Trucks
|-0.12%
|2.26%
|4.60%
|10.58% overvalued
|18.68%
|17.20
|Aerospace
|0.52%
|2.59%
|-0.07%
|10.11% overvalued
|27.23%
|19.55
|Finance
|0.56%
|2.35%
|4.33%
|9.39% overvalued
|11.45%
|18.18
|Industrial Products
|0.47%
|1.50%
|0.47%
|8.81% overvalued
|14.73%
|22.69
|Construction
|0.18%
|5.08%
|3.73%
|8.53% overvalued
|16.12%
|26.40
|Retail-Wholesale
|0.16%
|2.72%
|-2.88%
|8.05% overvalued
|4.36%
|24.86
|Business Services
|0.03%
|2.06%
|1.47%
|7.97% overvalued
|19.89%
|25.06
|Utilities
|0.38%
|0.87%
|7.66%
|7.48% overvalued
|19.07%
|20.48
|Basic Materials
|-0.54%
|1.12%
|8.93%
|3.94% overvalued
|5.89%
|27.38
As a bonus to our Free Weekly Newsletter subscribers,
we are offering a FREE DOWNLOAD of one of our Stock Reports
GameStop Corp. is the world's largest video game and entertainment software retailer. The company operates 4,816 retail stores across the United States and in fifteen countries worldwide. The company also operates two e-commerce sites, GameStop.com and EBgames.com, and publishes Game Informer? magazine, a leading multi-platform video game publication. GameStop Corp. sells new and used video game software, hardware and accessories for next generation video game systems from Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft. In addition, the company sells PC entertainment software, related accessories and other merchandise.
ValuEngine continues its HOLD recommendation on GAMESTOP CORP for 2014-08-21. Based on the information we have gathered and our resulting research, we feel that GAMESTOP CORP has the probability to ROUGHLY MATCH average market performance for the next year. The company exhibits ATTRACTIVE P/E Ratio but UNATTRACTIVE Book Market Ratio.
As a bonus to our Newsletter readers,
we are offering a FREE DOWNLOAD of one of our Stock Reports
Read our Complete Detailed Valuation Report on Game Stop HERE.Sector Talk--Consumer Staples
Below, we present the latest data on Consumer Staples stocks from our Institutional software package (VEI). Top five lists are provided for each category. We applied some basic liquidity criteria--share price greater than $3 and average daily volume in excess of 100k shares.
Please Click Here to Download a FREE Demo of ValuEngine's Professional VEI Software Package.
Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Short-Term Forecast Returns
|Ticker
|Name
|Mkt Price
|Valuation(%)
|Last 12-M Retn(%)
|JRN
|JOURNAL COMM-A
|9.99
|-0.22
|32.85
|NUS
|NU SKIN ENTERP
|48.24
|-28.74
|-43.91
|MSO
|MARTHA STWT LIV
|4.5
|-20.22
|74.42
|SAFM
|SANDERSON FARMS
|94.16
|9.08
|32.32
|TUP
|TUPPERWARE BRND
|74.12
|-8.06
|-10.26
Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Long-Term Forecast Returns
|Ticker
|Name
|Mkt Price
|Valuation(%)
|Last 12-M Retn(%)
|JRN
|JOURNAL COMM-A
|9.99
|-0.22
|32.85
|NUS
|NU SKIN ENTERP
|48.24
|-28.74
|-43.91
|MSO
|MARTHA STWT LIV
|4.5
|-20.22
|74.42
|SAFM
|SANDERSON FARMS
|94.16
|9.08
|32.32
|TUP
|TUPPERWARE BRND
|74.12
|-8.06
|-10.26
Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Composite Score
|Ticker
|Name
|Mkt Price
|Valuation(%)
|Last 12-M Retn(%)
|SAFM
|SANDERSON FARMS
|94.16
|9.08
|32.32
|JRN
|JOURNAL COMM-A
|9.99
|-0.22
|32.85
|TSN
|TYSON FOODS A
|37.45
|9.08
|18.78
|NUS
|NU SKIN ENTERP
|48.24
|-28.74
|-43.91
|CCE
|COCA-COLA ENTRP
|47.57
|7.51
|28.08
Top-Five Consumer Staples Stocks--Most Overvalued
|Ticker
|Name
|Mkt Price
|Valuation(%)
|Last 12-M Retn(%)
|SVU
|SUPERVALU INC
|9.56
|122.81
|32.78
|CQB
|CHIQUITA BR INT
|13.95
|96.81
|13.32
|DF
|DEAN FOODS CO
|16.08
|64.65
|-17.71
|GCI
|GANNETT INC
|33.86
|54.58
|37.09
|SNMX
|SENOMYX INC
|7.71
|50.39
|147.91
Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.