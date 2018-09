ValuEngine.Com Ranks And Rates The Finance Sector

VALUATION WATCH: Overvalued stocks now make up 55.58% of our stocks assigned a valuation and 21.79% of those equities are calculated to be overvalued by 20% or more. Fifteen sectors are calculated to be overvalued.





ValuEngine Index Overview

Index Week Open Friday PM Change % Change YTD DJIA 24337.76 25368.97 1031.21 4.24% 2.63% NASDAQ 6936.68 7290.6 353.92 5.10% 5.61% RUSSELL 2000 1479.11 1550.08 70.97 4.80% 0.95% S&P 500 2636.75 2747.73 110.98 4.21% 2.77%

ValuEngine Market Overview

Summary of VE Stock Universe Stocks Undervalued 44.42% Stocks Overvalued 55.58% Stocks Undervalued by 20% 18.43% Stocks Overvalued by 20% 21.79%

ValuEngine Sector Overview



Sector Talk--Finance

Below, we present the latest data on Finance stocks from our Professional Stock Analysis Service. Top- five lists are provided for each category. We applied some basic liquidity criteria--share price greater than $3 and average daily volume in excess of 100k shares.





Top-Five Finance Stocks--Short-Term Forecast Returns

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation (%) Last 12-M Return (%) PFSI PENNYMAC FIN SV 23.65 37.70% 27.84% MTG MGIC INVSTMT CP 14.3 31.56% 28.83% WRLD WORLD ACCEPTANC 110.56 53.08% 107.98% SC SANTANDER CNSMR 17 32.73% 17.08% APO APOLLO GLOBAL-A 34.52 14.83% 49.57%

Top-Five Finance Stocks--Momentum

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation (%) Last 12-M Return (%) TREE LENDINGTREE INC 376.1 66.79% 228.76% LGIH LGI HOMES INC 64.95 -12.49% 124.35% WRLD WORLD ACCEPTANC 110.56 53.08% 107.98% TBBK BANCORP BNK/THE 10.7 -14.41% 100.00% TRUP TRUPANION INC 29.68 52.97% 74.69%

Top-Five Finance Stocks--Composite Score

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation (%) Last 12-M Return (%) CG CARLYLE GROUP 24 -20.39% 46.79% RBS ROYAL BK SC-ADR 7.92 -10.59% 28.57% UBS UBS GROUP AG 19.19 -11.13% 19.64% LGIH LGI HOMES INC 64.95 -12.49% 124.35% JHG JANUS HENDERSON 35.52 -13.07% 33.56%

