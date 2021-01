Retail Stocks Rated By ValuEngine.Com

ValuEngine Index Overview

Index Week Open Friday PM Change % Change YTD DJIA 25124.91 25094.86 -30.05 -0.12% 1.52% NASDAQ 7209.03 7252.83 43.8 0.61% 5.06% RUSSELL 2000 1542.38 1533.2 -9.18 -0.60% -0.15% S&P 500 2722.99 2721.35 -1.64 -0.06% 1.79%

ValuEngine Market Overview

Summary of VE Stock Universe Stocks Undervalued 44.76% Stocks Overvalued 55.24% Stocks Undervalued by 20% 18.92% Stocks Overvalued by 20% 21.92%

Sector Talk--Retail/Wholesale

Below, we present the latest data on Retail/Wholesale stocks from our Professional Stock Analysis Service. Top- five lists are provided for each category. We applied some basic liquidity criteria--share price greater than $3 and average daily volume in excess of 100k shares.





Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Short-Term Forecast Returns

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation (%) Last 12-M Return (%) PIR PIER 1 IMPORTS 3.14 46.76% N/A KSS KOHLS CORP 64.75 21.70% 54.98% SIG SIGNET JEWELERS 50.71 29.34% -31.11% BKE BUCKLE INC 21.45 29.70% 1.18% HLF HERBALIFE LTD 83.13 45.41% 36.86%

Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Momentum

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation (%) Last 12-M Return (%) RH RESTORATION HDW 91.37 -3.27% 251.29% CONN CONNS INC 31.65 10.14% 213.37% PETS PETMED EXPRESS 45.23 13.56% 111.26% IAC IAC/INTERACTIV 150.79 29.81% 100.12% HOME AT HOME GRP INC 30.18 24.87% 94.84%

Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Composite Score

Ticker Name Mkt Price Valuation (%) Last 12-M Return (%) MIK MICHAELS COS 24.2 -22.34% 16.57% BBY BEST BUY 71.29 9.56% 55.93% TECD TECH DATA CORP 100.46 -7.60% 14.43% QVCA LIBERTY M INT-A 28.23 10.30% 37.44% GPS GAP INC 32.37 9.55% 30.16%

Top-Five Retail/Wholesale Stocks--Most Overvalued