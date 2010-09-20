ValuEngine Rates Beazer Homes a Buy

September 20, 2010 ATTENTION Advanced Investors and Finance Professionals:

Leave it to Beazer?

Beat Down Home Builder BZH Ranks High on Valuation and Forecast BEAZER HOMES designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company's subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company's home buyers. For our models, the company is a buy due to its extremely high short and long-term forecast figures, its extreme undervaluation, and its favorable P/E Ratio. We currently have a Fair Value of more than $15 for BZH and a 1-Month Forecast Return of almost 14%. Home Builders have been beat down for several years now, and BZH is no exception. The stock was trading as high as @ $80/share at the peak of the housing boom in mid-2005. Where BZH lags our universe is in its Momentum (LTM return). The stock is down @ 22% over the past year as the housing market continues to deal with the bubble deflation and assorted fallout. Of course, great fundamentals will do little if the housing market does not get back on track soon. Industry experts remain uncertain as to the state of the market and while some call for another 30% decline in prices others believe that the worst is over. If we had a certain bottom call, BZH would pretty much be a no-brainer. Investors need to consider those Case-Shiller charts and the foreclosure situation before they make a move in the Home Building industry. Market Indices Data Latest Change YTD Dow Jones 10,725.20 117.39 2.85% NASDAQ Composite 2,343.72 28.11 3.29% Russell 2000 662.32 10.88 4.46% S&P 500 1,138.39 12.80 2.09% ValuEngine Market Overview Summary of VE Stock Universe Stocks Undervalued 65.18% Stocks Overvalued 34.82% Stocks Undervalued by 20% 33.56% Stocks Overvalued by 20% 11.81% ValuEngine Sector Overview Sector Change MTD YTD Valuation Last 12-MReturn P/E Ratio Energy -0.35% 2.76% -2.29% 1.06% overvalued 20.75% 24.50 Basic Industries 0.26% 3.96% 19.30% 0.62% overvalued 28.27% 23.13 Public Utilities 0.06% 0.57% -2.65% 2.56% undervalued 9.46% 17.90 Transportation 0.19% 4.43% 8.10% 2.81% undervalued 10.12% 18.62 Finance 0.14% 2.53% 8.54% 6.70% undervalued 0.48% 17.79 Consumer Non-Durables -0.04% 2.56% 3.72% 7.15% undervalued 16.24% 16.50 Consumer Services 0.16% 4.55% 5.78% 8.85% undervalued 9.35% 20.38 Capital Goods -0.29% 2.77% 11.21% 9.50% undervalued 6.89% 19.99 Technology 0.36% 5.55% 10.65% 12.34% undervalued 15.48% 23.66 Health Care 0.05% 4.38% 16.07% 14.31% undervalued 0.05% 21.10 Consumer Durables 0.15% 3.66% 7.99% 14.35% undervalued 17.59% 18.25