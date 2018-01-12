Green Dot Portfolio: Positions Update #8 For Week Ending 1/12/18

Week Ending 1/5/18



As I noted last week, the market has taken off to the moon so far this year. This week again set records, especially on Friday. Using a daily chart of the SPY, below, I notice a nice trend line going back to the end of March 2017, with about a half dozen hits through December. So far in 2018, the price action has been far steeper, extending farther above the 20 day SMA. Call me old-fashioned, but I always appreciated from Wm. O'Neil (Investors.com) the importance of volume, of institutional investors participating in the market's action. As shown in the blue ellipse area on the volume bar below, average daily volume on the SPY this week was a bit below average. With such a sharp run-up in the markets, I would expect much higher volumes. So I continue to go with the flow, but I remain cautious as I expect we will need to pull back from this move.



Sells from the Green Dot Portfolio

I completed 2 swing trades of stocks from my portfolio this week:

On Monday (1/8) I sold my small position in Kellogg (K) at $69.14 for a gain of +4.74% (+13.37% annualized.

(K) at $69.14 for a gain of +4.74% (+13.37% annualized. On Friday (1/12) I sold my small position in Merck (MRK) for a gain of +6.51% (+31.4% annualized).

Kellogg (K)

I bought Kellogg on 8/31 (cursor on chart below) at $65.65 as part of a group of the beaten-down food stocks (discussed in previous monthly updates and weekly blogs). Interestingly, I could have exited about a week after my purchase at about the same price that I finally sold it on 1/8 (heavy blue trend line)! As I missed that opportunity, K continued its longer-trend decline until 10/30, after which it began to recover some. For anyone who was in this trade by the end of 2017, if they needed to sell, it would have happened in the last days of the year ("tax harvesting" or taking losses for tax purposes to offset gains from other winning trades). As my Green Dot portfolio is in a Roth IRA, taxes don't force me to take any actions I wouldn't otherwise take. But K was getting very long in the tooth as they say, at 89 days, so I decided to sell on 1/8 at $69.14. The +4.74% gain included my commissions and my December dividend of $5.40. I'm glad I got out as K has sold off again sharply the rest of this week.

As I showed in my article on CenturyLink (CTL), investors can make money on even losing stocks by using swing trades. This was an especially small trade but the concepts work regardless of the size of the investment. Here's my trade log of the Kellogg trade:

Merck (MRK)



I bought Merck on 10/30 at $54.75 (cursor on chart below). This was on a massive sell-off on earnings and I thought this was a bit of an over-reaction. A great time to buy a good company! But a miss is a miss and it doesn't mean that investors, especially large investors who tend to focus a lot on fundamentals, will immediately forget the bad news. So I expected that this would take a bit of time to prove itself as a swing trade. After about two weeks of adjusting to the news, MRK found a short-term bottom on 11/20 and began to climb. I struck a Fibonacci retracement from the recent pivot high before the sell-off (9/18) to the pivot low on 11.20. The chart below also shows two other trend lines (heavy red lines) loosely defining a wedge. Interestingly, these intersect closely with the 50% retracement level, at about $60. So that seems to be a likely price target for a short-term exit.

Today (1/12) MRK gapped up to the .382 level and then pulled back mid-day. It is very possible that MRK will continue to the 50% level even short term (with higher action down the road), but given the overall steep market action I decided to be a bit conservative and take the 6.5% profit (+31.4% annualized), after 52 days in the trade. Also, volume on the past few days has only been low to moderate. I sold at $58.50, and I collected a dividend payment of $6.72.

Here are my trade confirmations:

Preferred Stocks/ETFs

First, thanks for the helpful comments from readers in response to my questions on preferred stock research sources. As I mentioned in last week's blog, I have been concerned that two of my preferred stocks might under-perform as they have call dates within the next two years. I am new to preferreds but I think I understand generally how they work. I have seen by reviewing charts that a lot of preferreds seem to lose their price premiums as they get closer to their initial call dates. Specifically, ALLpD has a call date of 4/15/19, and COFpD has a call date of 12/1/19. Overall, considering their price action and dividends collected or on the horizon, I'm fairly flat on these as investments. Their yields are increasing to about 6.2% but it's clearly a result of their price declines. So I decided that I should switch out of these two for something else that would fare better down the road.

I reviewed again my short list of preferreds from my recent research, and searched again for other preferreds that I might buy instead of holding the Allstate and Capital One Financial issues. At this point, I found two good preferreds that are trading below their par value of $25: DLRpJ (now at $24.80) and PSApF (now at $24.94). I decided not to buy yet because they were both even a bit lower recently, so I will wait. I also like a newer issue, SOJC (Southern Co., $24.63 call 12/1/22 and yield of 5.30%) but it doesn't have a dividend scheduled for months (date of record 5/31, paid on 6/1).

In the interim, I have other preferred stock ETFs and even preferred CEFs as alternatives. As I have read more, I consider that my preferred ETF, PowerShares Preferred Financial Portfolio (PGF), will also under-perform compared to others. So I decided that I should switch out of that and re-invest in something better.

As a result of my evaluation, I took these actions:

I sold my 30 shares of Allstate (ALLpD) on 1/11 at $26.59 and sold my 30 shares of Capital One Financial (COFpD) on 1/11 at $26.79.

(ALLpD) on 1/11 at $26.59 and sold my 30 shares of (COFpD) on 1/11 at $26.79. I sold my 40 shares of PGF on 1/11 at $18.77.

I used these proceeds to buy 100 additional shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Securities Fund (JPS), on 1/11 at $10.09. This currently has a distribution rate of 7.30% and is trading at a -2.13% discount to NAV.

I will watch for lower prices on the individual stock preferreds mentioned above ( or others with call dates in 2022 or later) and I may purchase additional shares of JPS if it gets to $10 or lower.

New Positions

I bought two new REITs this week:

I bought 20 shares of Ventas (VTR) on 1/8 at $58.21. This REIT has a current dividend yield of 5.76%.

(VTR) on 1/8 at $58.21. This REIT has a current dividend yield of 5.76%. I bought 15 shares of Welltower Inc. (HCN) on 1/9 at $61.70. This REIT has a current dividend yield of 5.88%.

Both of these REITs are beaten-down healthcare/senior care facility management companies. Both have been included in the recommended REIT portfolio by SA's leading REIT Contributor, Brad Thomas (The Intelligent REIT Investor and other sources), as well as the portfolio of Mike Bollinger of Simply Safe Dividends. As I write, both of these REIT continue to pull back, so I may add shares if I can confirm a bottom. Looking at a larger time frame, I see that VTR is approaching a support zone at about $52-54, and that HCN could go to about $55, or lower. I was apparently a bit early to the party, and I'll have to console myself that I picked these up at a 52 week low when I bought them.

Added to Positions

This week I added to shares of an existing REIT:

I bought 10 shares of National Health Investors (NHI) on 1/9 at $72.55. This REIT has a dividend yield of 5.34%.

As with the two new healthcare REITs above, this has continued to slide and may find support at its 50 day SMA (monthly) at about $68.50.

I also added to two existing CEF in my portfolio:

I bought 50 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) on 1/12 at $15.34. This CEF has a distribution rate of 5.65% and is trading at a -5.93% discount to NAV.

(NVG) on 1/12 at $15.34. This CEF has a distribution rate of 5.65% and is trading at a -5.93% discount to NAV. I bought 50 shares of Medical Properties Trust (MPW) on 1/10 at $12.92. This healthcare REIT has a dividend yield of 7.52%.

I continue to use (and recommend) the CEF analyses by Bret Owens and Michael Foster of The Contrarian Outlook.



Summary Table of Changes for the Week

Below is a summary table of my trades for the week ending 1/12 including the new total number of shares for each position.

Symbol Quantity New Total

Price Action Trade Date VTR 20

20

$ 58.21

Buy 1/8/18 K 10 0 $ 69.14

Sell 1/8/18 HCN 15

15

$ 61.70

Buy

1/9/18

NHI 10 20

$ 72.55 Buy 1/9/18 MPW

50

100

$ 12.92

Buy

1/10/18

COFpD

30 0

$ 26.79

Sell

1/11/18

ALLpD

30

0

$ 26.59

Sell

1/11/18

JPS

100 263

$ 10.09

Buy 1/11/18 PGF

40

0

$ 18.77

Sell 1/11/18 NVG

50

150

$ 15.34

Buy 1/12/18 MRK

14

0

$ 58.50

Sell 1/12/18

Finally,

I hope that my weekly blog is of interest, and I welcome your feedback.



