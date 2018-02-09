Green Dot Portfolio: Positions Update #11 For Week Ending 2/9/18

Week Ending 2/9/18



In my monthly update article for January that was published late last Thursday (2/1) and in my latest weekly blog (#10 for week ending 1/26/18) the preceding Friday, I talked about how the weekly chart of the SPY was extremely extended above the 20 period SMA, suggesting that a pullback was likely. As probably everyone knows, we got a major pullback starting last Friday and throughout this week. The DOW pulled back to more than -10%, technically a market correction, with this being the worst week on the DOW since January 2016. Volatility was crazy this week, to the point that one leveraged volatility ETN (XIV) was all but wiped out, contributing in that process to the largest intra-day trading range (about 1,500 points on the DOW) in the recorded history of the US markets. The DOW swung up and down and back again for 500-1000 points on more than one day. It was very interesting seeing such a rare event occur and watching/listening as analysts on Bloomsberg, MSNBC and others tried to make sense of the moves and determine whether this is enough of a medium-term bottom to signal "buy the dip."



A picture is worth a thousand words, and these charts say it all. To re-cap, this is the weekly chart of the SPY ending the week of 1/26 with an extremely over-bought market.

And this is the weekly chart of the SPY ending this week (2/9). In two weeks, all gains since October were reversed at the low point of this week. This chart might suggest that we are likely to fully test the 50 period SMA, so we would still have lower to go. That might seem reasonable if interest rates test 3% as some are predicting. Of course, no one knows what will really unfold, and each investor needs to decide for him/herself if it's risk-on or risk-off. For me, unless and until more information comes in, I am starting to buy this dip. Even if markets go lower soon, I think they will resume an uptrend to new highs after this correction is over, thereby recovering any losses from not catching the full bottom. The price re-sets are just hard to ignore. Investors who can pick up Apple (AAPL), for example, at $150 are buying at the same level that the stock first reached in early May last year. Or Exxon Mobile (XOM) and Proctor & Gamble (PG) at the lowest level in 2 years.

Sells from the Green Dot Portfolio

On Thursday (2/8) I sold my 45 shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) at $23.80 for a gain of +1.58% for 25 days in the trade (+15.9% annualized).

Crude oil markets were strong for most of the second half of 2017. As oil and the overall markets were up a lot without any pullbacks into early 2018, I took a 2x inverse position in the ETF 'SCO' on 1/4 at @23.23 per share (cursor on date of purchase on the chart below and lower heavy blue horizontal line). The bottom line with this trade was that I was 3 weeks too early for the reversal in crude (as one reader accurately questioned), and the SCO essentially declined throughout the rest of January. My exit price was a close below $20 and SCO closed at $20.20 on both 1/26 and 2/1. I really thought that I was going down on this one. But news events in the oil markets changed in February and the SCO started to rebound with the decline in the USO, especially during the same period that the overall markets were under pressure. Looking overhead short term, there was both the 50 day SMA (red line) and the scene of a small pivot in late November, retest of that in early December, and a small gap later in December (upper heavy blue horizontal line). While the SCO might continue higher, I thought that the 50 day was the best place to exit, given the difficulty and time elapsed in this trade, and the extra risk of leveraged ETFs. So I sold on 2/8 at about the 50 day SMA.



Of course, SCO did continue to move up, hitting my blue line on Friday intra-day before pulling back in the afternoon (chart at 3:30 pm EST). At that high ($25.80) this would have been about a +10% trade instead of +1.5%. Sometimes I just have to be happy it was not a loss.

Retracements, pivots, BBs/channels, trendlines, etc. are never guaranteed levels, and price movements can over-shoot and under-shoot these without any necessarily-discernible reason. These technical tools are really just suggestions of what might happen, based mostly on the assumption that if traders define them and then use them en masse, they become somewhat self-fulling prophecies. At least that is what I have always understood listening to other traders over the years, and that is how I use them.



Here's my log for the SCO trade:

On Friday (2/9) I sold my 40 shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (DGLD) at $43.00 for a gain of +9.09% for 11 days in the trade (+207.42% annualized).

As I mentioned last week, my number of swing trades was slowing regarding new acquisitions, so I did what I have often done in the past, which is to look to some leveraged ETF/ETN trades for what I hope might be some juiced profits for the short run. I have often swing traded gold, silver, oil, and natural gas, especially if I think that fairly-clear short-term cycles are evident.

On January 26 I bought 40 shares of DGLD at $39.40 (cursor and lowest heavy blue horizontal line on chart below). This was just one day after a new 52-week low ($38.12 intra-day on 1/25), with the next lowest intra-day level at $39.41 on 9/7/17. It's always tricky knowing whether you are at the bottom of a trend (as I showed with my SCO trade above). But the MACD seemed to be signaling a change, so I thought that the trade was worth trying.

In last week's blog I showed a Fibonacci retracement for the short-term decline from 12/12/17 to 1/25/18 and mentioned several levels, including my thinking that DGLD might bet back to the .50 level that corresponded to the 50 period SMA. Of course, as time goes forward moving through a downtrend, the moving average lines will continue to slope downward as well. So the 50 SMA was dipping below the .50 level and heading to the .382 retrace. I also recently focused on a horizontal trend line (heavy blue line near the center of the chart) that generally connected a minor pivot in late November, through a gap at the end of December, to intersect just above the 50 SMA. As I often do, I tend to be cautious, and as DGLD rose this week (amid all the market turmoil) and seemed to find resistance at the .382 level on Wednesday and Thursday, I decided to exit and, again, take a "good-enough" profit. DGLD may continue further, but I realized greater than +9% in 11 days. DGLD closed Friday at $42.705.

Here's my trade log for the DGLD trade:



New Positions

With the broad-based pullback this week, it was a great time to buy some solid companies as swing trades, with the expectation that prices would rebound. But because I was waiting for weeks for a pullback that never came, I kept adding to shares of existing CEFs these past few weeks as their prices drifted downward, deploying more of my cash reserve. As a result, and with several other working swing trades, I had limited ability to buy more new stocks.

That said I bought 10 shares of Proctor & Gamble (PG) on Monday (2/5) at $83.25. The price had been dropping since opening 2018 at nearly $92 a share, and it was at a new 52-week low when I bought it, so this was a great price, I thought. Later in the afternoon when the "flash" drop hit the markets and the DOW plunged 1,500 points intra-day, PG got all the way down to $80.10. I still have expectations for a nice rebound, and it at least pays 3.2% dividends while waiting.

Now that I've closed the SCO and DGLD trades, I have some more cash to deploy, which I will do next week. I might look to get back again into a silver trade as well as another sock or two.

Preferred Stocks/ETFs

I wrote in my blog the past several weeks about my decision to reduce individual preferred stocks with nearer-term call dates and lower yields, and I detailed the switch-outs I made in response to that. With the recent pullback and drift lower in the price of most of my preferreds, I still have not made additional changes. If prices get back to my entry or close to that, and given any dividends received, I will likely reduce one or two additional individual perferreds. In the interim, as described below, I added again to shares of my leading preferred CEF, Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS).



Added to Positions

Readers who have been following my weekly blogs know that for many weeks now I have been adding to existing REIT and CEF positions, especially if I can get a lower entry price. These mostly have above average dividends and are rated as safe by analysts I follow. Many of the CEFs in particular continue to trade at a good discount to the net value of assets that the funds hold. My general intent is to hold these for the longer term to generate income in my portfolio, from both the high distributions and potentially from growth in the rate of distributions.

This week I added to shares of 5 existing CEFs in my portfolio (distribution rates and discounts as of 2/8):

I bought 150 shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX) on 2/5 at $4.85. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +8.77% and is trading at a -10.97% discount to NAV.

(FAX) on 2/5 at $4.85. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +8.77% and is trading at a -10.97% discount to NAV. I bought 60 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) on 2/5 at $12.25. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +6.99% and is trading at a -11.76% discount to NAV.

(AWF) on 2/5 at $12.25. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +6.99% and is trading at a -11.76% discount to NAV. I bought 40 shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) on 2/5 at $22.45 and another 50 shares on 2/6 at $21.29. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +14.90% and is trading at a -7.31% discount to NAV.

(UTF) on 2/5 at $22.45 and another 50 shares on 2/6 at $21.29. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +14.90% and is trading at a -7.31% discount to NAV. I bought 50 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) on 2/5 at $14.34. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +6.00% and is trading at a -9.93% discount to NAV.

(NVG) on 2/5 at $14.34. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +6.00% and is trading at a -9.93% discount to NAV. I bought 80 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) on 2/5 at $9.47. This CEF currently has a distribution rate of +7.89% and is trading at a -7.55% discount to NAV.



Adding to these existing positions incrementally is like dollar-cost averaging. While I pay an additional $4.50 per purchase, the overall savings from (generally) lower prices per share more than makes up for the extra cost. I looked in more detail at this dynamic and, for a dozen of my most-increased CEFs and REITs, I have saved $1,475 compared to if I had purchased my current total number of shares at the initial purchase price (including the extra commissions). That will buy another trade.



Summary Table of Changes for the Week

Below is a summary table of my trades for the week ending 2/9 including the new total number of shares for each position.

Symbol Quantity New Total

Price Action Trade Date AWF 60 260

$ 12.25

Buy 2/5/18 FAX 150 850 $ 4.85

Buy 2/5/18 JPS 80

443

$ 9.47

Buy

2/5/18

NVG 50 249

$ 14.34 Buy 2/5/18 PG 10

10

$ 83.25

Buy

2/5/18

UTF 40 105

$ 22.45

Buy

2/5/18

UTF 50

155 $ 21.29

Buy

2/6/18

SCO 45

0

$ 23.80

Sell

2/8/18

DGLD 40

0

$ 24.00

Sell

2/9/18



Finally,

I hope that readers enjoyed my weekly blog, and I welcome your feedback. If you think that others would find my Green Dot Portfolio of interest, please share this with others and help me grow readership.

Best to your investing, especially during this wild ride!



=Green Dot Investor=