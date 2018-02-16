Green Dot Portfolio: Positions Update #12 For Week Ending 2/16/18

Week Ending 2/16/18



As readers of my weekly blogs know, I often like to take a step back and look at the overall progress of the markets, using the SPY. The chart below shows that a large portion of last week's sudden decline has been recovered (about 65% of the 10.5% sell-off). And we know that a lot of the market volatility (using the CBOE Volatility Index, VIX) that spiked last week has subsided, although it is not anywhere near as low as the week ending 1/29 when the markets started to crack.



Looking at the daily chart, the SPY today seems to have found some resistance at the 20 day SMA, piercing above but closing well below that level, which was also the daily close on 2/2. That level was unsuccessfully re-tested on 2/5.

So I'm thinking that we may stop here short-term at about the 20 day SMA and potentially reverse to again test the rising 200 day SMA, somewhere near 255. IF that were to happen, it would provide another buying opportunity at newer short-term lows for investors to take new positions or to add to stocks "on sale."

Sells from the Green Dot Portfolio

On Wednesday (2/15) I sold my 100 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Fund (EDD) and added to Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) instead.

I explained when I began my Green Dot Portfolio that I consider this the building phase of my portfolio. That is, I have described this as a "dynamic" portfolio, rather than having purchased a set basket of securities that I would hold for an extended period of time. I also commented several times that starting a new portfolio was a challenge given the premiums at which a lot of stocks were trading in the later months of 2017. So my strategy was to buy small positions in a diverse basket of multiple-asset holdings, especially to help reduce risk as I was expected a pullback in the markets. In addition to using swing trading for stocks that are purchased primarily to generate some accelerated profits, my strategy was also to add to shares of higher dividend REITs and CEFs as lower prices presented themselves. As regular readers know, I have been doing that a lot over the past two months.

With the recent market correction and a declining cash balance (until my next 457 plan distribution), I'm now looking to "switch out" lower performing funds in order to free up additional cash to purchase additional shares of "on sale" existing positions that are performing better than the ones I'm selling.



I sold my 100 shares of EDD on 2/15 at $8.00. I purchased these 100 shares on 10/20 at $7.99 (all commissions included). With a $15 dividend collected on 1/20, I'm clearing a small profit of +0.87%. I'm not considering that these "switch-outs" are really swing trades. I used the proceeds to immediately purchase 35 additional shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) on 2/14, at $21.85 per share.

Why was it better to continue to add to RA and move out of EDD? First, I consider RA to be one of the CEFs that I want to hold for a longer period of time, based on the CEF research I follow. I have already added to RA 4 times since my original purchase in late September and before this current switch-out. While EDD currently has a distribution yield of 7.41% and is trading at a -13.18% discount to NAV, RA currently has a distribution yield of 10.86% and is trading at a -10.24% discount to NAV. Moreover, EDD's distributions have actually declined over the past 2 years, from $0.20/share/month in January 2016 to $0.15/share/month in January 2018. While EDD's payouts are declining, RA's have remained steady, paying the same $0.199/share/month since January 2016.

I'm still building my Green Dot Portfolio, but I am also transitioning now into some consolidation, switching out positions that are still net profitable for other recommended positions that are available at favorable prices.

New Positions

With the magnitude of the broad-based pullback last week, many stocks are still trading at good levels despite some rebounding.

On Friday (2/16) I bought 10 shares of CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR), a recommended data center REIT that is still relatively "on-sale." I bought these at $96.50/ share. Until this week, COR was last at this price range in April 2017. The current dividend yield is 4.04%, and the dividend has increased from $0.80 to $0.98 in 2017, an increase of +22.5%. Even if COR rebounds from this correction to its recent high of $120/share, or moves even higher, my intention is not to swing trade this great income stock unless something dramatically happens to change the stock's profit trajectory.



Below is a weekly one-year chart for COR, a $4.6 billion small cap. While COR might still go lower short-term, the nearly 20% decline in price from the 2017 highs makes this a great buy in my opinion. Investing always incurs risk. But at least I'm not speculating in stocks of highly questionable quality such as RIOT, which sold off steeply today as I'm hearing a CNBC investigative report that suggests that company may essentially be a fraud.

Added to Positions

As discussed above, I added 35 shares of RA.

Summary Table of Changes for the Week

Below is a summary table of my trades for the week ending 2/16 including the new total number of shares for each position.

Symbol Quantity New Total

Price Action Trade Date EDD 100 0 $ 8.00 Sell 2/14/18 RA 35 185

$ 21.85

Buy 2/14/18 COR 10 10 $ 96.50

Buy 2/16/18

Finally,

