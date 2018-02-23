Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Week Of 2/23/18 - No Changes

Summary

There are no changes to the Green Dot Portfolio for this week.

My Scottrade accounts are being transitioned this weekend to TD Ameritrade following the merger.

I expect that I'll have an overall portfolio update for February submitted late next week.

Hello readers.  As the summary above says, I did not make any changes to my portfolio this week - just wanted to give everyone a heads up.

Best to your investing/trading!

=Green Dot Investor=