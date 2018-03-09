Green Dot Portfolio: Positions Update For Week Ending 3/9/18

I moved out of another CEF, CXE, due to another cut in its distribution rate. I comment on trends in distribution rates of my CEFs.

I continued to verify changes to my account during the Scottrade-TD Ameritrade conversion (unspecified dividends), and to complete customizing my charts using the TD-A "thinkorswim" platform.

Week Ending 3/9/18



Using the daily chart below of the SPY for the period since the market high on 1/26/18 (286.63), the SPY has now recovered from the pounding last week. On a very short term basis, the market is in an uptrend as the SPY is now above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 period moving averages. Earlier in the week, trading volumes were not impressive, until Friday's rally on above average volume. That should be a sign that the big institutions were buying.



On a weekly basis, however, the past several weeks can be viewed as "inside" action in relation to the sharp two week drop (large red bar weeks ending 2/2 and 2/5) that started the downtrend a month ago.

So the near-term question is whether the low of 2/9 (252.92) is the ultimate low for this phase of the longer-term bull market, or whether this is an a-b-c type counter movement onward to a newer low, as described by Elliott Wave patterns.

Not that I rely significantly on Elliott Wave patterns, but as I said in my February update, there are market patterns that can be identified that are worth considering as alternatives. For readers completely unfamiliar with EW, this brief introductory primer on Stockcharts.com is a good read:

http://stockcharts.com/school/doku.php?id=chart_school:market_analysis:elliott_wave_theory

So while things are looking better, nothing still precludes a reversal somewhere at or below the all-time high and one that makes a new low. This should hopefully be resolved in the next few weeks or so. We have to make a new all-time high to confirm the continuation of this phase of the bull market.



Swing Trades

I didn't make any swing trades this week. While market volatility can be a good time to trade, with my account conversion and a few other things going on, I didn't get an opportunity to enter some new swings as I had hoped. One trade that I was considering a few weeks ago was Lam Research (LRCX), but I missed getting in before this one shot up nearly 45%, to new highs today. If we do get another pullback, this is one I won't let get away again.



Sells from the Green Dot Portfolio

On Tuesday (3/6) I sold my 150 shares of MSF High Income Municipal Fund (CXE).



In February I explained that I was beginning to look at the performance of my portfolio and planned to switch out lower performing holdings for ones that I think have better longer-term prospects. Last month I moved out of EDD and added to RA.

This week I sold CXE primarily because of another cut in the distribution rate that I realized. For September through November, 2017, CXE paid $0.0255 per share. The distribution was cut a bit for December and January, to $0.025. But I now see that another cut is on the table for February and March, to $0.0245. These 3 and 4 digit differences may not look significant, but multiple cuts add up over time. The change from the October 2017 distribution when I first bought CXE to the current payout is a -6.25% cut. So regardless of market price, the trend seems to be clear that CXE is no longer able to maintain stable payouts.

While I didn't make an immediate re-entry into another CEF, I decided nevertheless to move out of this one for now.



Evaluation of CEF Distribution Rates

My experience recently with EDD and CXE led me to look closer at the distribution rates of my CEFs and to make tracking rate changes a part of my continuing research (on a monthly basis). This will also allow me to easily determine my monthly dividend income. I've constructed a "payout" spreadsheet, part of which I show here below:

Column A includes a block of 3 rows for each CEF (CEF symbol, current total # of shares, and total cost). The first line in each row from column B onward includes the dividends collected ($), the second line is the pay date, and the third line is the distribution rate ($/share). Greyed cells represent months for which the CEF was not in the portfolio early enough to get the distribution, and the heavy bordered cells show the month where current # of shares was attained after adding shares. The green cells represent more than one payment in a month (regular and special distributions), and the blue numbers are payments not yet received for CEFs but for which the distribution rate and pay date have been announced. I will highlight in red any distribution rates that are a reduction from the previous month.

Unfortunately, while Scottrade used to provide easily and regularly the current NAV, premium/discount to NAV, distribution rate, portfolio holdings, and other data for CEFs, TD Ameritrade does not. I've emailed them and talked to a several of their representatives, but I have the sense that they are not interested in providing this data. I remembered that Scottrade used data from Morningstar, which provides a great overall run-down on the key data for CEFs. So I checked that out as well as two other sites, CEF Connect (better) and CEFA (less so). One difference is that Morningstar only provides the 'ex-div' date in the table of distributions, whereas CEF Connect provides all dates (declarable, payable, and ex-div). So to get the data I need, I now have to toggle to another website while on my TA Ameritrade platform (bummer).

As I'll discuss at a later time, TD Ameritrade is also not friendly to investors who want to research and buy preferred stocks. Unlike Scottrade, TD Ameritrade has no screener and provides only limited chart functionality on the 'thinkorswim' platform (even have to use a special approach to get a chart of the correct security to appear). I've also brought that to their attention but again do not sense that they will make any changes, despite that they acknowledged that they have had similar requests.



What all of this means is that some of the CEFs in my portfolio are, fortunately, stable and have been paying a reliable distribution and/or providing special distributions. These include:

JPS - flat $0.062/share/month

RA - flat $0.199/share/month

FAX - flat $0.035/share/month

PCI - flat $0.1641/share/month

NVG - flat $0.072/share/month

DSL - flat $0.15/share/month

AWF - flat $0.0699/share/month

UTF - increased now to $0.155/share/month

These are the CEFs for which I have been adding shares, and they are the largest CEF holdings in my portfolio. Others with stable payouts include: RFI, RQI, BGX, EMD, EVV, UTG.

On the other hand, CEFs such as EDD, CXE, ISD, FLC, VGM, and MIN have cut their distribution rate one or more times since I first purchased shares. While one smaller cut for a small number of shares is not necessarily a disaster, these are the CEFs that I will stop buying and/or begin to switch out. I'll attempt to do this without taking a large loss on the overall position considering the price and distributions collected.



New Positions

I didn't make any new buys this week, for either swing trades or CEFs/REITs.

Added to Positions

I didn't add to shares of any existing positions this week.

Summary Table of Changes for the Week

Below is a summary table of my activity for the week ending 3/9/18.

Symbol Quantity New Total

Price Action Trade Date CXE 150 0 $ 4.89 Sell 3/6/18

Swing Stock Screening

In late 2017 I wrote about trying to see if a very simple stock screen might help unveil candidate stocks for swing trades. The market condition then was still in a strong uptrend. My objective was to find stocks that were trading opposite to the strong market trend, with the premise that they would potentially reverse their declines. I used my Scottrade stock screener and selected a subset of stocks using the following criteria:

Domestic stocks (US)

Large cap stocks

Stocks with CFRA rating of 3 or more

Stocks within 10% of their 52 week low

I did this also for mid-caps and small-caps. These screens were used to identify stocks that essentially might be at or near the bottom of their trading range for the past year. The cap weighting and CFRA ratings were designed to select larger companies and those with fairly sound fundamentals so as to avoid potentially less stable entities.

I then used this screen to select stocks after the close of business on Friday, December 29, 2017. I then pulled the closing price for these same stocks on the following 4 weeks (1/5, 1/12, 1/19, and 1/26). Here is a list of the 38 stocks that passed the large cap screen, including the industry sector. There are stocks across many sectors even if there is some over-representation for financials and utilities.

Symbol Company Name Sector GE General Electric Company Industrials EIX Edison International Utilities PPL PPL Corp Utilities HCN Welltower Inc Financials VTR Ventas, Inc. Financials KHC Kraft Heinz Co Consumer Non-Cyclicals AIG American International Group Inc Financials SO Southern Co Utilities DISH DISH Network Corp Consumer Cyclicals ADM Archer Daniels Midland Co Consumer Non-Cyclicals HCP HCP, Inc. Financials USB U.S. Bancorp Financials MRK Merck & Co., Inc. Healthcare AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc Financials NLSN Nielsen Holdings PLC Consumer Cyclicals WHR Whirlpool Corporation Consumer Cyclicals BLL Ball Corporation Basic Materials BHGE Baker Hughes A GE Co Energy CPB Campbell Soup Company Consumer Non-Cyclicals HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. Healthcare TWX Time Warner Inc Consumer Cyclicals EXPE Expedia Inc Consumer Cyclicals SRE Sempra Energy Utilities PCG PG&E Corporation Utilities TAP Molson Coors Brewing Co Consumer Non-Cyclicals KMI Kinder Morgan Inc Energy O Realty Income Corp Financials ACGL Arch Capital Group Ltd. Financials CINF Cincinnati Financial Corporation Financials CA CA, Inc. Technology S Sprint Corp Telecommunication Services VNO Vornado Realty Trust Financials CVS CVS Health Corp Consumer Non-Cyclicals MET Metlife Inc Financials MDLZ Mondelez International Inc Consumer Non-Cyclicals SBUX Starbucks Corporation Consumer Cyclicals MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Financials FE FirstEnergy Corp. Utilities

The table below shows the closing price data for the stocks screened. I highlighted in green the stocks that increased overall in price for the entire 4 week period, and in red those stocks that declined in price. I'm not including all the details here, but I also looked and the 1-week, 2-week, 3-week performance as well as the entire 4-week period. For the first week, the data in the second column, <LO, is the percentage that the price closed within the recent 52-week low. So a stock that shows 4 could have closed anywhere from a +4% to a -4% from the 52-week low.



If a trader blindly traded a stock that closed according to this screen, the results were surprisingly positive for 3 of the 4 weeks:

week

% of stocks positive

% total profits

1

53.8%

28.5%

2

51.3%

19.2%

3

53.8%

-4.8%

4

59%

59.8%



So buying all of these 38 stocks at the close on 12/29/17 and selling them at the closing price on 1/26/18 would have resulted in a net profit of 59.8%! I expected a lower return. The mid-cap and small-cap runs fared less well.



Despite this result, I would not recommend this approach.

There is a cluster of stocks at the top of the table, perhaps suggesting that stocks within a week of the low were heading to a low that was yet to come. As stocks were a greater number of weeks from the low, the low was more reasonably behind them. But that also means that selecting stocks that are only more than 2 or 3 weeks from a low might be even more profitable? It's also possible that for any week there could be a different balance of stocks yet to reach that one-year low.



The market was in an extremely strong uptrend during this trial, and the lack of a strong market at another time would likely reduce the profits.

From a trader's perspective, not being able to see the chart pattern is a disadvantage, as other trends, channels, and such can not be used to evaluate whether the trade looks good.

It might help knowing the reasons behind a stock's decline, but that is not known through price alone.

This approach is perhaps only a step or two better than throwing darts? (but I have to admit that I found Burton Malkiel's A Random Walk Down Wall Street a great read years ago.)

There are alternative approaches worth considering. One is to subscribe to a swing trading service wherein experienced/expert traders spend a lot of time on stock research and issue trade alerts (Investors Swing Trader, InTheMoneyStocks, Gorilla Trades, Stock Reversals, etc). They are good for someone who wants to become a frequent swing trader. But you should always evaluate their track record before subscribing.

Another is to research (via their on-line database) the stocks that pass defined screens of major stock selection schemes, as determined by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). As I'm already an AAII member, I want to look into this more myself.



A final approach is Artificial Intelligence, or AI, computer screens that can be used to identify an unlimited number of patterns that might suggest a reversal in price trend. A screen could identify a list of stocks that gap down 2% at the open on a Friday but close up 2% that day. The thought is that such stocks will continue to increase in price on Monday. That is an example of a list of stocks that an AI algorithm can identify and, importantly, backtest regarding the performance of that pattern. The leading AI service that I am aware of is TradeIdeas. They have a group of pre-identified patterns as well as the potential for user-identified patterns. I sat in on an open house session of TradeIdeas last year. I'm sure that it can work well, but for me it was too intensive, essentially day trading. Just because a computer can find a reversal pattern, even one that has worked successfully, it never is a guarantee that it will work for the stock that you buy.

For now I will continue my current approaches, using some ideas from other services as well as doing my own chart research. I think that this is the way to become a better swing trader.

Finally,

I hope that readers enjoyed my weekly blog, and I welcome your feedback. If you think that others would find my Green Dot Portfolio of interest, please share this with others and help me grow readership.

Best to your investing, especially during this wild ride!



