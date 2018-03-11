The Week Ahead As Netflix Is About To Surpass Disney

​Here are Monday’s Moves (March 12, 2018) ​as Netflix gears up to lap Disney on the stock market. Like Tesla surpassing GM and Ford a while back, the same will happen with Netflix/Disney.

With the U.S. tariffs now clearly watered down, markets no longer have a reason to “correct” ever again. FANG bull rally #2? Watch $FB, $AMZN, $NFLX, $GOOG. Notable earnings in the week ahead include 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), a former fad stock and in biotech, Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA). Losing on the ARNA trade years ago prevented me from losing a ton more in the biotech rout and Valeant’s (VRX) fall of over 90%. VRX, by the way, has multiple rally points for investors who are good at making well-timed, entries. Netflix $NFLX at $156B is about to overtake Disney $DIS. That does not sit right. Think. $NFLX overpays for content and touts user subscriptions for justifying the 232x P/E. Poor Disney is 17.5x and has Star Wars. DOJ and AT&T $T filed their pretrial briefs. Bet FOR $T and FOR $TWX – Time Warner Watch the $AMD and $HIMX trade – DIYers (do-it-yourselfers) have a game plan on playing the wide swings long and short. In the speculative trades of the week: Rite Aid $RAD needs to get back on the $2.00 level or Cerberus/Albertsons will low-ball the RAD buyout by even more. In Biotech, the cash flow kings of the space will give investors the highest potential returns. Watch Allergan $AGN and Regeneron $REGN.

Note: AMD shareholders will understand the REGN biotech play: make an incredible drug (Dupixent) ahead of competitors and grow. Problem is, the hiccups are knocking the stock’s forward P/E’s lower.

The DIY way for AMD, Regeneron, Allergan, and other value ideas is a balance between forecasting future growth rates and knowing what to pay today for that.

