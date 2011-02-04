Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

To all readers of Green Mountain Coffee (GMCR)

|Includes: Keurig Green Mountain Inc (GMCR)

Before yah 'll go out and bad-mouth GMCR, let's wait and see what the 10Q looks like.  The company's issues are accounting-based.  So, we'll just gonna have to wait..

On the peripheral, what concerned me from the earnings conference slides were:

a) rapid Accounts Rec growth

b) too many items being excluded from expenses to create Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings
        b.) a)  SEC/litigation costs should be included as they're real costs and the company really did make a mistake w/ its accounting.  It should Pay for these mistakes.  Also, they're prob Cash, which are usually not taken out of GAAP.

Otherwise, I can't say more, without READING more....