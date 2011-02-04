Before yah 'll go out and bad-mouth GMCR, let's wait and see what the 10Q looks like. The company's issues are accounting-based. So, we'll just gonna have to wait..
On the peripheral, what concerned me from the earnings conference slides were:
a) rapid Accounts Rec growth
b) too many items being excluded from expenses to create Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings
b.) a) SEC/litigation costs should be included as they're real costs and the company really did make a mistake w/ its accounting. It should Pay for these mistakes. Also, they're prob Cash, which are usually not taken out of GAAP.
Otherwise, I can't say more, without READING more....
To all readers of Green Mountain Coffee (GMCR)
|Includes: Keurig Green Mountain Inc (GMCR)
Before yah 'll go out and bad-mouth GMCR, let's wait and see what the 10Q looks like. The company's issues are accounting-based. So, we'll just gonna have to wait..