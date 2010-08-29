Business News From CRWENewswire.com - Crown Equity Holdings Inc, CRWE.OB, Priceline.com, PCLN - Labor Day Travel Deals

Crown Equity Holdings Inc (OTCPK:CRWE)

Crown Equity Holdings Inc. (OTCBB:CRWE.OB) announces that its sales this year have already surpassed $1,000,000. This compares to $232,510 for the three quarters ending September 30, 2009 and $659,907 total sales for the year 2009.

“Based on our sales to date, we had more than 4 times the sales for the same period last year and are 34% ahead of last year’s total sales,” commented Kenneth Bosket, President and CEO of Crown Equity Holdings Inc. “Our growth in sales along with our investments in infrastructure and people give the company a basis for supporting future growth of the magnitude we have seen so far this year,” stated Bosket.

Crown Equity Holdings is currently in the process of expanding its in-house IT infrastructure. Although their current web page load time is better than 75% of other internet websites, when completed, the modifications will raise this load time to better then 90% of other internet websites while increasing website visitor capacity by 400%.

Crown Equity Holdings Inc . is a consulting organization which provides and assists small business owners with the knowledge required in taking their company public, and has re-focused its primary vision with its aligned group of independent website divisions to providing media advertising services, as a worldwide online media advertising publisher, dedicated to the distribution of quality branding information, as well as search engine optimization for its clients.

Last Trade: 0.07

Visit our website at: www.crownequityholdings.com

***************************************************************

Priceline.com Incorporated, PCLN

Priceline.com Incorporated (Nasdaq:PCLN) The see-saw battle between U.S. and international cities for Labor Day tourists took another turn this year, as many travelers decided to spend summer’s last long holiday weekend (Sept. 4-6) in the States, according to priceline.com’s annual list of the Top 50 Labor Day Destinations.

Last year, no fewer than 11 international destinations made the Labor Day list, with travelers jetting off to London, Rome, Berlin, Barcelona and Paris. This year’s list was dominated by cities like New York, Chicago, Seattle, St. Louis and Las Vegas.

Priceline.com’s Top 50 list is based on more than 30,000 hotel room booking requests made on priceline.com’s Name Your Own Price hotel service for the holiday. Because the survey is based on actual booking requests, and not on consumer preference polls or votes, priceline.com believes its annual survey is one of the more accurate predictors of Labor Day travel trends.

During your visit to Priceline.com's website, click on the pricebraker deals link, or the picture below, and you will find several great Labor Day deals.

Last Trade: 297.68

Visit Priceline.com's Website for Deals: http://travel.priceline.com/

********************************************************************

The Views and Opinions Expressed by the author are his or her opinions only and do not necessarily reflect those of this Web-Site or its agents, affiliates, officers, directors, staff, or contractors. The author at the time of this article did not own any shares or receive any consideration financial or otherwise from any company or person mentioned or referred to in the article.

THIS IS NOT A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITY! Disclaimer: Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. CRWENewswire.com publisher and its affiliates and contractors are not registered investment advisers or broker/dealers. Our disclaimer is to be read and fully understood before using our site, reading our newsletter or joining our email list. Release of Liability: Through use of this website viewing or using, you agree to hold CRWENewswire.com report and Crown Equity Holdings Inc. CRWE, its operators, shareholders, employees and/or contractors harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damages (monetary or otherwise) that you may occur. ( read more ) Rule 17B requires disclosure of payment for investor relations.