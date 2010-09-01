Stock Alert From CRWENewswire.com - Sunrise Senior Living, Inc, SRZ

Company: Sunrise Senior Living, Inc, (NYSE: SRZ)

Price: 3.67

Change: 66.52%

Volume: 5,676,414

Shares of Sunrise Senior Living Inc. rose Wednesday, a day after HCP Inc. said it reached a $50 million deal with Sunrise over senior housing community contracts that will end all litigation between the two companies.

HCP, a health care real estate investment trust, will pay Sunrise $40 million immediately and then $10 million over the next 12 months as it ends the contracts on 27 of its senior housing communities managed by Sunrise.

Sunrise agreed to limit certain fees and charges associated with its remaining contracts. The McLean, Va., operator of residential living facilities still has contracts at 48 HCP-owned communities.

Sunrise Senior Living, Inc. provides senior living services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. It offers independent living services, which include housing, meals, transportation, activities, and housekeeping, as well as licensed skilled nursing services for residents who require 24-hour skilled nursing care; and determination of the appropriate level of care and service for such resident. The company's assisted living communities also offer a reminiscence neighborhood that provides specially designed accommodations, service, and care to support cognitively impaired residents, including residents with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of memory loss. In addition, it provides medication management program, which includes the storage of medications, the distribution of medications as directed by the resident's physician, and compliance monitoring. As of December 31, 2009, the company operated 384 communities, including 335 communities in the United States, 15 communities in Canada, 27 communities in the United Kingdom, and 7 communities in Germany, with a total unit capacity of 40,400 units. Sunrise Senior Living, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

