InterPark's Chicago Contest Enters Its Second Week

InterPark's "Green Sweepstakes" Contest -- Which Offers Contestants a Chance to Win Amazing, Eco-Friendly Prizes, Like a Car Lease for a Tesla Roadster or a Toyota Prius or Trek Bicycles -- Enters Second Week With Continued Fanfare

CHICAGO, IL--09/08/10 (CRWENEWSWIRE) - InterPark's popular "Green Sweepstakes" (http://interparkgreen.com) is now in its second week, making it one week closer to the company's plan to dish out environmentally friendly prizes to thousands of eager Chicago participants.

InterPark's sweepstakes, which hit the ground running August 30, was introduced as part of an initiative to park with InterPark while promoting electric car usage and charging stations in its downtown Chicago garages. The contest offers prizes that make it easier for environmentally-conscious commuters to enjoy lower-emission transportation -- and to enjoy it stylishly with sweet prizes like a two-year lease on a new Tesla Roadster convertible.

The prizes are not only cool, but they supplement InterPark's initiatives to offer "green" attributes to many of its parking structures, such as electric vehicle charging stations, enhanced and efficient lighting, and plantings and gardens. Parkers can enjoy these features along with InterPark's "traditional" attributes like clean and well-lit garages, convenient locations, no-hassle pay stations, and friendly service.

"The response to the first week of our contest has been exciting -- we knew Chicago was committed to the green movement -- but we didn't know how strongly!" said InterPark's President Marshall Peck. "I think that the combination of the convenience of our garages coupled with the chance to win some exciting green prizes as well as helping the environment has been enough to draw lots of interest."

Peck added that he is looking forward to presenting the prizes to the lucky contestants. He also said that InterPark's downtown locations are the perfect place to park for people coming to the city for events like the Chicago Marathon (park at InterPark's garage at 17 E. Adams) or to go to the theatre (park at one of InterPark's garages at 20 E. Randolph, 177 North Wells, 181 North Dearborn, or 17 E. Adams).

There is still time to get in on the contest.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Illinois who are 21 years of age or older and in possession of a current, valid Illinois driver's license. The sweepstakes runs from 08-23-2010 to 10-31-2010. No purchase necessary. A purchase of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Terms and conditions apply. See participating garages or visit www.interparkgreen.com for full details.

To enter: Pick up a contest game card at one of InterPark's 12 participating Chicago area locations, or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: InterPark "Green" Game Piece, P.O. Box 6003, Morton Grove, IL 60053.

Prizes include:

One Grand Prize: a Tesla Roadster electric car! A two-year lease on a brand new, electric Tesla Roadster convertible, which goes 0 to 60 m.p.h in 3.9 seconds and can drive 245 miles on one charge.

One First Prize: a Toyota Prius hybrid car! A three-year lease on a brand new Toyota Prius.

One Second Prize: Trek Bicycles! Two top-of-the-line Trek Bicycles worth $2500 (for the pair).

About InterPark InterPark provides parking management services at more than 100 parking facilities nationwide. The Company handles the many aspects of operations management that ultimately impact both parker satisfaction and asset performance including cash control, staffing, security and maintenance. InterPark parks 20-million cars per year and employs 900 people around the country. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Capital Real Estate. (http://interparkgreen.com)

Media Contact: Erin Wozniak 1-877-436-7275

