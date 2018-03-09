GGN - North By Northwest

No, this is not about that great 1959 classic with Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint. North by Northwest is the direction I believe GGN will be heading going forward. While this week saw price challenging our 2 month double bottom, it could only do so marginally, and Friday saw a strong reversal of the prior days' efforts to do so.

My assessment first looks at the daily chart. As I point out in my chart comments, we have witnessed a potential reversal candle pattern which suggests a move up. On the weekly, the entire week's work has resulted in a green (positive) hammer candle. We would expect to see follow through in the days to come to confirm the reversal on the weekly.

I would not be shocked to see another move down to retest, possibly breaching support, but would want to see the close back up above support. This would leave a "tail" in the violated area, once again showing a rejection of lower prices. I actually feel this would be a positive occurrence should it happen.

Should our upmove ensue as expected, my first target area would be the peak between the double bottom. Another common measure would be a 2nd target computed by taking the height of the double bottom formation (bottom to top) and extending it upward from the top.

The second weekly chart is included to show these targets and well as a larger one based upon the distance of the initial move up from the 2016 bottom.

Again, we need to see follow through to confirm, but this week's price action was the first real sign of life for GGN in the recent past. I believe we should be looking north to northwest.

Something to keep in mind as well is the roughly 12%/yr dividend (monthly basis), that recently started being funded entirely from income (as opposed to partial ROC). This makes it a bit easier to be patient while waiting for our potential upmove to manifest itself!