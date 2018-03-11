Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

A Bounce For F?

Summary

Monthly/Weekly charts of F.

Ford has certainly suffered of late.  It has been working off some of the downward pressure in a prior support area from which it rallied. That rally was initiated with a bullish engulfing candle pattern at support. We are now seeing a like pattern again. While this is no guarantee for sure, I would anticipate some degree of a bounce back up from here (assuming bottom of engulfing candle is not violated). I have shown my thoughts on potential rally targets.