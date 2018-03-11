MU - If I HAD To Short (Addendum)

In a prior post, I outlined factors I felt were supportive of a short (assuming that I was wishing to do so). I did point out that this is NOT the type of setup I would look to short normally.

This was in response to another member who was suggesting that MU was a strong short. A subsequent reply noted that they were getting battered with this short at the time. I believe this was on 3/6. At that time we had a gap up shooting star candle (green).

The purpose of this post is to point out that I would not just initiate a short solely on a recommendation of another member without assessing it myself.

While the chart I offered highlighted some of the factors I felt were supportive, there had been no actual evidence that price wanted to fall. No sign yet of a red candle to potentially halt the strong upmove. Following Friday's trading, MU finally provided a sign that a turn may be coming (although it could still only be short term). The following chart highlights this price action, and I personally would not act on this alone. In this strong of an uptrend, I would have to have a confirming candle soon following this initial bearish engulfing belt hold candle.

Shorting in a strong uptrend can be tricky (technical term) at best, and very costly at worst. If one must, I strongly suggest that they wait for a sign that price no longer wants to go up, and then confirm it with follow through before initiating a position.

Hopefully Friday's bearish candle follows through and a down move gets started. This may give anyone who initiated the position a few days ago a chance to at least breakeven. Chart follows.