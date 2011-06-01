06/01/2011 Update: Disconnection with Reality... Markets v. Real Economy

The stock market has held around its current level since February, but may be beginning to show signs of fatigue. After learning about value investing the past few years, it is so easy for me to sit back and watch the lunacy that occurs day to day. The REAL economy is showing terrible data points, but the big traders on Wall Street will stop at nothing to push the bull market that is, well, bull itself... The housing market has officially began its double-dip descent, which many are starting to rightfully worry about again. For young people like myself, the housing slump is fantastic. When my generation goes out into the workforce, extremely low housing prices will be great investments for prospective buyers. For those already with houses though, there is a lot of pain to be felt. From a stock market perspective, equities have gone nowhere since I sold my Noble (NYSE:NE) stake in late February/ early March. Noble itself is actually down about 10% from where I sold, but I think the issue has much more risk than it did in the past. As I said in past blog postings, I have no desire to own stocks in an economy that is propped up by the Federal Reserve. Kicking the can down the road has occured long enough and the FED cannot prop up the market forever. There will be a much lower prices to invest in equities at in the next five years, so I will patiently wait for them to come to me, instead of chasing them as others fruitlessly do. The only stock I would recommend as a cash alternative is Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). Other than that, wait for the economy to unravel, so that you can invest in companies that will fall to fire sale prices. Patience will be rewarded... Most either don't know this fact or simply don't believe it.