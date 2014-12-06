Kopin Reveals Their Complete Concept System Product Line

I had a chance to listen in to the webcast of the LD Micro Conference where Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) presented on December 2, 2014, and was hoping for some new information. I did not hear anything new in the audio broadcast itself, but after reviewing the slides posted on their website (link) I was pleased to see a summary of the complete Concept System product line on slide #14.

Even more interesting is that Kopin clearly has a consumer reference design which is audio only (the VC100 on slide #14). This indicates to me that the noise cancellation and speech enhancement IP they have assembled is mature enough to offer to licensees as a standalone product even without Kopin's core display technology. You can read a brief summary of Kopin's speech enhancement IP in my recent article entitled "Kopin: Wearables Pure Play Offers Optical Engines, Speech Enhancement For Complete Platform."

With the recent news that Intel has partnered with Luxottica to offer smart glasses in 2015 and CES just around the corner, the head worn wearables market is heating up. If you have not yet done so, take a closer look at the LD Micro presentation. It is very clear to me that Kopin's components and licensable IP fit perfectly with products we all expect to launch from multiple brands and consumer electronics companies in 2015 and beyond.