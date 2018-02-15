Adding To AbbVie On Enhanced Capital Return Program

Given its recent breakout and strong fundamentals, I like the odds for at least the short- and intermediate-term again.

ABBV has sharply increased its dividend as well as its buyback program.

A brief update on AbbVie (ABBV). This Big Pharma turned biotech (mostly) has broken out on the charts. With the stock around $122, I penned an article arguing that the price was too high to be attractive for new money. The stock then sold off to below $107 intra-day in the recent turmoil. Then today (Thursday), ABBV was halted for dissemination of the following news:

The board of directors of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) increased the company's quarterly cash dividend by 35 percent from $0.71 per share to $0.96 per share and authorized a new $10 billion stock repurchase program.

With the stock closing just below $115, that puts its dividend yield at 3.33%.

Given the positive vibes from management, I took the trading and perhaps permanent position to buy a good deal more of the stock at a little above $114 later in the day, thinking that it is in good technical and fundamental shape to work its way back to its recent all-time high at $125.86. (No time frame on this; I'm patient now, given the much higher dividend.)

ABBV is a stock that I suspect can be held forever.

So: a change of view, thus this InstaBlog. How much of this announcement reflects the board's and management's knowledge that truly great things are in store for the company, even more than the Street expects, is something only time will tell. But for now, ABBV has been under-promising and is in good shape to over-deliver both in ongoing profits and in the pipeline. That combination has been scarce in biotechs lately; ABBV may therefore receive a "herding effect" for a time.

More to come as newsflow justifies.