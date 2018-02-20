Update On ModernGraham And Survey

Hello.



As many of you know, I've taken a few months off from working on ModernGraham in order to focus more of my free time with my family. ModernGraham has always been a side project and passion of mine and I would love to be able to do

ModernGraham as a full-time operation. To do so, I must find a way to make it more profitable as a business. This is where you could help bring ModernGraham back.



Over the last several weeks, I've heard from many of you about how much you enjoyed the ModernGraham premium membership. You've shared with me some of your success stories from using the research I've done (one member reported seeing his portfolio triple in value over the two years he was using the ModernGraham premium content). I've also been watching my ranking on TipRanks.com, which has over the last few years consistently rated my stock pick performance in the top 10 of over 11,000 tracked experts (Source).



All of this to say, I know ModernGraham is a highly useful product for many of you, and I would love to be able to continue doing the ground research of finding some great investment opportunities for you. However, in order to make it work I need more premium members and some higher prices.



I've thought a lot about how I could structure things if ModernGraham returns, and overall here's my preliminary idea for subscription tiers (subject to changes based on your feedback):

Stock Market Enthusiast $25/month Access to all ModernGraham Individual Company Valuations

Intelligent Investors $50/month Access to all ModernGraham Individual Company Valuations Monthly Stocks & Screens Report

Advisers & Fund Managers $100/month Exclusive Access to all ModernGraham Individual Company Valuations for 24 hours before other subscriber tiers Monthly Stocks & Screens Report Weekly Enhanced Spreadsheet Report Quarterly A-List Report

Corporate/Group Memberships Discounts available for group memberships (investment adviser team, students, research analysts, etc.)



Of course, I need your feedback first and most importantly I need to see enough people express interest in the service before I will be able to make this happen. Think of this kind of like a "Kickstarter" project. I've put together a brief survey where you can indicate your interest level. If the interest level is high enough, I will get things running again.



Please complete the following brief survey (it should take less than a minute of your time) by Tuesday, February 27: ModernGraham Premium Membership Survey



Thank you again and I hope you can help me get ModernGraham off the ground again!



Ben

ModernGraham.com