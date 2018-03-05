5 Great Stocks This Week - 3/5/18

I evaluated 50+ different companies this week to determine whether they are suitable for Defensive Investors, those unwilling to do substantial research, or Enterprising Investors, those who are willing to do such research. I also put each company through the ModernGraham valuation model based on Benjamin Graham's value investing formulas in order to determine an intrinsic value for each.
Out of those companies, the following were found to be undervalued and suitable for Defensive and/or Enterprising Investors. Therefore, these companies are some of the best undervalued stocks of the week.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Additional disclosure: See a list of my current holdings on ModernGraham.com. This article is not investment advice; any reader should speak to a registered investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. ModernGraham is not affiliated with the company in any manner. Please be sure to review our detailed disclaimer on ModernGraham.com.