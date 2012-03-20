Will The Demise Of Priceline.com's Negotiator Coincide With A Sell-off?

Tim Biggam, TradingBlock (March 20, 2012, 4:15 pm CDT)

Symbol Analyst Target Price Target Date PCLN 640.00 May 18, 2012

priceline.com Inc. (ticker: PCLN), together with its subsidiaries, provides price-disclosed hotel reservation services on a worldwide basis with approximately 185,000 hotels and accommodations in 160 countries; and price-disclosed rental car reservation services in approximately 4,000 locations worldwide. It also offers retail airline tickets, hotel room reservation, and rental car services through its Name Your Own Price demand-collection system, as well as vacation packages consisting of airfare, hotel, and rental car components; cruise trips; and destination services, including parking, event tickets, ground transfers, and tours in the United States.

PCLN has been on a tear lately, rallying nearly 50% just this year. While some of the move is due to an earnings beat and a ratchet-up in guidance, the rest of the move is predicated on a multiple expansion.

With PCLN now trading at 690, the 9-day RSI (relative strength index), which reached an extremely overbought level at 85 yesterday, is finally curling down, albeit still at a 75 level. The 18-day DPO (detrended price oscillator) reached over 100 yesterday, which is a level rarely seen, again pointing to extremely overbought levels.

While the equity market this year has been basically straight up every day, momentum stocks like PCLN have been getting hyperbolic even in comparison to the overall market. At some point, I would expect a pullback on the momentum names like PCLN.

With the stock showing the first sign of weakness in several weeks, and with both fundamentals and technicals stretched, I look for PCLN to head to 640 by May expiration.

Play of the Day

Based on priceline.com's (ticker: PCLN) current market price of $696.47 and using a target price of $640.00, a target date of May 18, 2012 and $10,000 of investment capital, below are three options strategies (ranked by potential profit) and a comparative stock trade to consider should the price target be achieved at the target date.

Strategy (click for details) % Return at Target Probability of breaking

even or better Buy May Put Spread +147% 31% Sell May Call Spread +115% 38% Buy May Strangle +36% 39% Sell Stock +8% 45%

