Valuations Matter?

This blog is specifically written for you younger folks because the older folks have clearly missed the concept of valuations. I'm hoping that you will benefit from our mistakes and not repeat them, but the primary reason for me writing this blog is because so many people misunderstand valuations that this message gets drowned out, and I want to be perfectly clear that valuations are subjective and assigned improperly by most people.

If you stop for a minute and think, you younger folks have decades of investing ahead of you. If the market were to produce just a 6% annualized rate of growth for 20 years, a rate that is low according to most, in 20 years we will be looking at a Dow Jones Industrial average of over 80,000. Now think about that for a minute, a Dow 80,000.

So tell me now how any quality company you buy today is going to look at a Dow 80,000. Where do you think share price is going to be then?

And today's small purchase of $1k, $2k or $3k isn't going to make much of a difference and you are hesitating? ... Really?

You are going to be making many small purchases of $1k, $2K and $3k over your investing lifetime, don't make today's purchase the most important purchase of your life and don't think the purchases you make 3 years from now, 5 years from now or 10 years from now won't be more than you paid today. So why the worry?

Now, here's the part very few people get and you won't find it on SA with all of the guru writing contributors.

Warren Buffett said, and I quote, "Stock prices rarely reflect the true value of companies. When it does happen, it's an accident." ... Say what? ... The value guru investor says that stock prices don't reflect the true value of the company? He's right of course because most people don't know how valuations are applied. Yes, we can pull up a FAST Graph and it will help us determine an average valuation has been applied over a 20 year period, but how often do we experience average market conditions? As a long term investor we need to know how to invest in all market conditions and that includes raging bull markets where everyone is screaming, the market is overvalued.

Overvalued based on what?

Years ago Wall Street traders came up with the concept of "marked to market," which is the mechanism through which every single share of stock in a public company is valued from second to second throughout the day. The day's "closing price" is price per share reported for the last sale of the day. All shares are effectively "marked," or valued, based solely on the price of just those being sold on the stock exchange which represents an extremely small fraction of the total shares.

So where PEP has an average of $4 million shares traded daily, out of the 1.4 billion outstanding shares, you can see where a very small amount of shares determine the value of the asset today.

The only time, according to Buffett, that the true value of a company is defined is when you buy the entire company outright, something that he specializes in. I recall buying KHC when it used to be KFT and at the time people were complaining about valuations, earnings, revenues, the usual noise we hear each and every day and here comes 3G and Buffett and they paid an 80% premium to the market price at that time. ... KHC was undervalued on a true value basis by 80% and people weren't buying because they thought it was overvalued.

Lesson learned? ... Any company that is going to be successful over the long term will outgrow any valuation you assign it today, and if you stop and think for a minute, instead of reacting emotionally, the companies you want to own are the companies that are going to be successful at a Dow 80,000. And what do you think the share price will be at that point?

You've got to ignore the short term noise you hear from others. KO isn't going to show growth. VFC is too expensive. HCN didn't raise the dividend on time, something it has a history of doing anyway. Ignore it all. Your job is to focus on building companies up over time that you think will be successful long term.

Today's valuation may be important to a short term trader because they aren't going to be building a position for 20, 30, 40 years or more. You are! All of the valuations you hear about are based on 3 month periods, most rating firms don't even look out more than 6 to 12 months. Invest like that and you'll be whack-a-mole investing. SA is full of articles of people constantly buying and selling, trimming and changing their minds and writing about it.

You see the comments all the time. ... I wish I had started earlier. ... I wish I knew then what I know now. ... I wish I hadn't sold when I thought it was overvalued 10 years ago, look at it now. ... I wish I bought when you bought.

That's a whole lot of wishing folks, and wishing will have you coming up short when the time comes.

You young folks should invest in your equities the same way you invest in your 401k. Invest small amounts on a regular basis regardless of market conditions. Where your 401k has an advantage over you investing on your own is that it hides the results from you. You wouldn't see your 401k showing you that VFC dropped 10% in price yesterday, or that OHI has frozen a dividend, or that KO only raised the dividend 5%. You simply picked a fund that possessed the companies you liked to see within that fund and you put it on automatic pilot. That's how I manage my son's portfolio. I chose the 40 companies I wanted to represent his own personal fund and we continue to add to it as soon as he has accumulated $1k in cash. We add to each company, one company at a time and it doesn't matter what others think the valuation is or whether the market is up or down. I'm looking long term, at a time when the Dow will be above 100,000 (it will happen in his lifetime, he's only 33), and whatever I pay today for a purchase will be peanuts.

Time will bail you out of any mistakes you are afraid of making, and time will have you with a $5 per share cost basis when the company is selling at $100 years from now, but only if you take advantage of the time you have now.

Think about it.