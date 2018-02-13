New Long-Term Moving Average “Exit” Signals In Play!

CLICK ON CHART TO ENLARGE
TLT, IYR, JNK DBC are now all below both the 100 & 200-day moving averages.
EFA and the S&P 500 remain above the 200-MA lines, yet below the 100-MA lines.
Haven’t seen our 6-pack below this many long-term moving averages in a while! In time, could be really important for long-term asset allocation models!
