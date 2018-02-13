New Long-Term Moving Average “Exit” Signals In Play!

Some of our Financial Planning/RIA customers ask us to send them long-term moving averages on a weekly basis, because it helps them make long-term asset allocation decisions.

This 6-pack was created to give perspective on a diverse set of assets.

It includes Government & Junk Bonds, Real Estate, Commodities as well as global stocks and the S&P 500.

Numerous long-term moving averages have been crossed of late and we wanted to share our asset allocation model with you.