New Long-Term Moving Average “Exit” Signals In Play!

Summary

Some of our Financial Planning/RIA customers ask us to send them long-term moving averages on a weekly basis, because it helps them make long-term asset allocation decisions.

This 6-pack was created to give perspective on a diverse set of assets.

It includes Government & Junk Bonds, Real Estate, Commodities as well as global stocks and the S&P 500.

Numerous long-term moving averages have been crossed of late and we wanted to share our asset allocation model with you.

6pack of asset govt bonds, junk bonds, real estate, commodities, global indices

CLICK ON CHART TO ENLARGE

TLT, IYR, JNK DBC are now all below both the 100 & 200-day moving averages.

EFA and the S&P 500 remain above the 200-MA lines, yet below the 100-MA lines.

Haven’t seen our 6-pack below this many long-term moving averages in a while! In time, could be really important for long-term asset allocation models!

