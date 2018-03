The Dow has experienced a quality rally over the past 16-months inside of rising channel (A). The Dow started acting heavy and rapid selling took place as it was testing.

The quick 10% decline took it down to the bottom of the rising channel at (2) a week ago today, where a bullish reversal pattern took place.

Joe Friday Just The Facts Ma’am– Dow bulls don’t want to see it start acting heavy again at (3)!