Commodities-Multi-Decade Breakout Test In Play

The chart above highlights that the Thomson Reuters Equal Weighted Commodity Index has spent the majority of the past 20-years inside of rising channel (1), reflecting that its long-term trend is up.

Over the past 7-years, this index has struggled big time after hitting the top of this channel in the spring of 2011, creating falling channel (2). Since topping in 2011, the index has lost nearly 50% of its value. The decline saw it hit the bottom of this multi-decade rising channel back in 2016 and since then it has created a series of higher lows.

