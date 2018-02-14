Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

DGI For The DIY: January Dividend Income Update

Summary

Despite the joy of the "Minnesota Miracle", my Vikings still managed to end the NFL playoffs in fantastically disappointing fashion.

I highlight how my dividend growth portfolio grew income by over 15% in January.

I share my thoughts on the Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain merger, and what moves I made following it.

DGI For The DIY: January Update

Market Volatility? No Problem Here!

You may have noticed that the stock market has been a roller coaster of late, with daily swings of 500+ points seemingly becoming a routine occurrence.

It’s times like these that makes me thankful I’ve become a dividend growth investor. Because whether the market is up or down, I know that my dividend income is still continuing its steady rise higher.

Don’t get me wrong, it is still painful to see my portfolio value drop in a sea of red, but there is a silver lining in that as my portfolio value goes down, the yield that it generates goes up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, MKC.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.