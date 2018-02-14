DGI For The DIY: January Dividend Income Update

Market Volatility? No Problem Here!
You may have noticed that the stock market has been a roller coaster of late, with daily swings of 500+ points seemingly becoming a routine occurrence.
It’s times like these that makes me thankful I’ve become a dividend growth investor. Because whether the market is up or down, I know that my dividend income is still continuing its steady rise higher.
Don’t get me wrong, it is still painful to see my portfolio value drop in a sea of red, but there is a silver lining in that as my portfolio value goes down, the yield that it generates goes up.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, MKC.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.