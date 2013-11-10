The Priceline Group (PCLN) Is A Buy On Monness Crespi & Hardt View, Shares Climbed

The Priceline Group (Priceline.com Inc.) (Nasdaq:PCLN)

Shares of PCLN jumped $50.31 (or +4.92%) to $1,073.20, with a volume of 1,927,493 shares on Friday's trading session.

PCLN was upgraded from Neutral to Buy with price target of $1250 by brokerage firm Monness Crespi & Hardt.

For the third quarter 2013, its financial results surpassed FactSet consensus estimates of $16.23 per share and its guidance for the quarter. PCLN posted consolidated gross bookings of approximately $10.8 billion, up 38% year over year or about 36% on a local currency basis, and Non-GAAP net income of $17.30 per diluted share, compared to $12.40 per diluted share in the same period the prior year.

PCLN is a leader in global online travel reservations. The Group is composed of five primary brands - Booking.com, priceline.com, Agoda.com, KAYAK and rentalcars.com and several ancillary brands.

More about The Priceline Group (Priceline.com Inc.) (Nasdaq:PCLN) at www.priceline.com

**

Autobytel Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTL)

Shares of ABTL surged $ 1.28 (or +15.44%) after the company reported significant improvement in its financial results compared with last year.

For the third quarter 2013, ABTL posted total revenues of $21.6 million, compared to $17.5 million in the same period the prior year, and net income more than doubled to $1.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, based on 10.6 million diluted average weighted shares outstanding, versus $551,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, based on 10.1 million diluted average weighted shares outstanding, on the third quarter 2012.

According to its business outlook, ABTL estimates 2013 fourth quarter revenues in the range of $19 million to $20 million, representing solid year-over-year growth and the usual, expected seasonal softening, and anticipates gross margin of 40%.

ABTL provides high quality consumer leads and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States and offers consumers robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions.

More about Autobytel Inc. (Nasdaq:ABTL) at www.autobytel.com

**

Read full disclaimer at www.mikezaman.com/disclaimer

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.