InterCloud Systems (ICLD), Cadence Pharma (CADX), Innotrac (INOC), Radar Attractors

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCPK:ICLD)

Shares of ICLD soared after the company reported strong performance in revenue on its financial results compared with last year, attributable to organic growth and the acquisitions closed during the past year.

For the third quarter 2013, ICLD posted revenue of $16.2 million, a 448% increase year over year, gross profit of $5.5 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period the prior year, and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.26 basic earnings per share, and $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or ($2.16) per share, in the third quarter of 2012.

ICLD is a global single-source provider of value-added IT and telecom solutions for both corporate enterprises and service providers.

Cadence Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CADX)

According to the company, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has ruled in favor of CADX in its patent infringement lawsuit against Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC.

In August 2011, CADX and SCR Pharmatop, the patent owner, filed suit against Exela for infringement of two patents covering OFIRMEV(NYSE:R) (Acetaminophen) Injection, U.S. 6,028,222, which expires on August 5, 2017 (or February 5, 2018, if pediatric exclusivity is granted), and U.S. 6,992,218, which expires on June 6, 2021 (or December 6, 2021, if pediatric exclusivity is granted).

The Court rejected Exela's claims that these patents are invalid and found that Exela's ANDA for a generic version of the product infringes both of these patents.

CADX 's OFIRMEV (acetaminophen) Injection is indicated for the management of mild to moderate pain; the management of moderate to severe pain with adjunctive-opioid analgesics; and the reduction of fever.

CADX is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary products principally for use in the hospital setting.

Innotrac Corp. (NASDAQ:INOC)

INOC stock surged after the company reported that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with an affiliate of Sterling Partners, providing for the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Innotrac for $8.20 per share in cash.

For the third quarter 2013, INOC posted total revenues of $29.8 million, a 15.8% increase year over year, and net income of $18.5 million, or $1.39 per share, fully diluted, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.08 per share, in the same period the prior year

Under the terms of the merger agreement, an affiliate of Sterling Partners will promptly commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of INOC. The agreement provides that, promptly after the closing of the tender offer, any shares not tendered in the tender offer will be acquired in a second-step merger at the same cash price as paid in the tender offer.

INOC is a best-in-class commerce provider integrating digital technology, fulfillment, contact center and business intelligence solutions to support global brands.

