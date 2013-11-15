(ARNA) Initiated With A Buy, (ICLD, FONR) Strong Performance On Financial Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

ARNA was initiated with a Buy and price target of $9.00 by brokerage firm WallachBeth.

ARNA closed at $5.46, up $0.35 (or +6.83%) .

ARNA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel-drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, to address unmet medical needs.

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCPK:ICLD)

ICLD jumped $6.91 (or +270.97%) to $9.46 on Friday, after the company reported strong performance in revenue on its financial results

For the third quarter 2013, ICLD posted revenue of $16.2 million, an increase of 448% year over year, gross profit of $5.5 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period the prior year, and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.26 basic earnings per share, and $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or ($2.16) per share, in the third quarter of 2012.

ICLD is a global single-source provider of value-added IT and telecom solutions for both corporate enterprises and service providers.

FONAR Corp. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Shares of FONR soared $6.31 (or +59.03%) to $17.00 on Friday's trading session, after the company reported a large increase in total revenues and diluted earnings per share available for the common stockholder on its financial results, compared to one year earlier.

On its first quarter fiscal 2014, FONR posted net revenue of $16.8 million, a 77% increase year over year, income from operations of $4.0 million, compared to $1.9 million in the same period the prior year, and diluted earnings per share available for the common stockholder of $0.37, increased 68% compared to the same period one year earlier.

FONR is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, injuries, and other medical conditions

