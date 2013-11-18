JinkoSolar (JKS) Hits New 52 Week High On Results, InterCloud (ICLD) Continues Ascending Route

The price of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) stock surged $3.80 (or +12.88%) to close at $33.30, after the company reported its second consecutive quarter of profitability following robust quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue, module shipments, and gross margins. JKS has hit a new 52 week high of $34.88 on intraday trade.

For the third quarter 2013, JKS posted total revenues of RMB1.96 billion (US$320.7 million), an increase of 11.2% sequentially and 47.6% year over year, gross profit of RMB437.6million (US$71.5 million), compared with a gross profit of RMB311.6 million in the previous quarter and a gross profit of RMB77.6 million in the same period the prior year, and net income attributable to JKS' ordinary shareholders of RMB103.5 million (US$16.9 million), compared with a net income attributable to JKS' ordinary shareholders of RMB49.0 million in the second quarter of 2013 and a net loss attributable to JKS' ordinary shareholders of RMB114.5 million in the third quarter of 2012.

JKS is now solidly among the leading global solar PV companies with gross margins, that have steadily improved to 22.3%.

JKS has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of approximately 1.5 GW each for silicon ingots and wafers, solar PV cells, and solar PV modules, as of June 30, 2013. JKS sells electricity in China and distributes its solar products to a diversified customer base in the global PV market, including Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, the United States, Eastern Europe, China, India, Japan, South Africa, and other countries and regions.

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCPK:ICLD) continued its ascending route on Monday's market activity, reflecting the strong performance posted on its financial results.

ICLD jumped to $14.18, up $4.72 (or +49.89%), with a volume of 14,115,762 shares traded.

For the third quarter 2013, ICLD posted revenue of $16.2 million, an increase of 448% year over year, gross profit of $5.5 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period the prior year, and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.26 basic earnings per share, and $0.12 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or ($2.16) per share, in the third quarter of 2012.

ICLD is a global single-source provider of value-added IT and telecom solutions for both corporate enterprises and service providers.

