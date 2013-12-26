WPCS International (WPCS) BTX Bitcoin Trading Platform Could Change Its Trading Levels

WPCS International Inc. (WPCS)

Keep a close eye on WPCS. The company reported that its wholly-owned subsidiary BTX Trader, LLC has released a beta version of its Windows-based trading platform that is now available to the public at www.btxtrader.com.

WPCS' BTX Trader is the first trading platform to enable Bitcoin traders and industry researchers to access market data and execute orders on the five most popular Bitcoin exchanges in a single application.

According to the company, it is on schedule to release both web and mobile versions of its platform by early 2014.

WPCS expects that BTX Trader will begin generating revenue by mid-year of calendar 2014. This public beta release is merely the first step towards establishing and then growing the Bitcoin segment of its business.

WPCS operates in two business segments including: providing engineering capabilities such as wireless communication, specialty construction and electrical power to the public services, healthcare, energy and corporate enterprise markets worldwide, and developing a Bitcoin trading platform.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.