S&P 500 Futures Buy-Sell Levels

Copper is in the move down, the short trade was stopped out. Gold and Silver remain in their short trades and nearing profit targets.

Crude is in the move up to the 54 targets. Natural Gas remains un-tradeable.

The US 30 year Treasury Bond is in a move down.

The US Dollar futures are now in a new move up.

S&P 500 Futures_

Monthly - More new highs. Trade pressures are up. Volumes closed the month of September as bullish. The next monthly target up is 2766. A close below 2296 would confirm any weekly move lower.

Weekly - All green indicators also. Trade pressures are up. volumes are bullish. The next target up is 2729. A close below 2445 would confirm any Daily move lower.

Daily -  Flat. In the move up from 2397. Trade pressures are up but showing some divergence. Volumes are bullish.

The next target up is 2522.

A close below 2498 could signal a pullback to 2437.

A new addition to the Blog starting this week are the Top 5 Stocks In the Navellier Blue Chip Portfolio. South Ocean will provide suggested Trade Levels.