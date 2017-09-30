S&P 500 Futures Buy-Sell Levels

S&P 500 Futures_
Monthly - More new highs. Trade pressures are up. Volumes closed the month of September as bullish. The next monthly target up is 2766. A close below 2296 would confirm any weekly move lower.
Weekly - All green indicators also. Trade pressures are up. volumes are bullish. The next target up is 2729. A close below 2445 would confirm any Daily move lower.
Daily - Flat. In the move up from 2397. Trade pressures are up but showing some divergence. Volumes are bullish.
The next target up is 2522.
A close below 2498 could signal a pullback to 2437.
A new addition to the Blog starting this week are the Top 5 Stocks In the Navellier Blue Chip Portfolio. South Ocean will provide suggested Trade Levels.