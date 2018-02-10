S&P 500 Futures Buy-Sell Levels

S&P 500 Futures_
Monthly - Price has moved thru the downtrend confirmation level of 2657. Trade pressures are up. Volumes closed the month of January as bullish. The next target down is 2299. This 2657 level has to close the month to qualify as a breakdown.
Weekly - The weekly has closed below the confirmation level of 2803. Trade pressures are down into the neutral zone. Volumes are bearish. The down side target of 2636 has been met and the 2569 has been touched. The next target down is the 2569 level.
Daily - Flat. In the retracement move up from the 2637 level. Trade pressures are down and extended. Volumes are neutral.
A close below 2644 created a new move down inside this new move up; significant volatility.
The next target up is 2814. The next target down is 2510.