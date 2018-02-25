S&P 500 Futures Buy-Sell Levels

The US dollar futures are bouncing off a recent double bottom; need to break above the 25x5 moving average.

The US 30yr Treasury Bond is down and near it extended target; expect some retracement soon.

Crude has entered an ew move up. Natural Gas is stepping down thru each downside level.

S&P 500_

Monthly - Back up to the 2766 old target level. Trade pressures are up. Volumes closed the month Of January as bullish. The next target up is 3383. A close below 2657 would confirm a weekly move lower.

Weekly - The two week drop of 250 S&P points has retraced to 2744; recovering about 62% of the move down. Trade pressures are down. Volumes has moved to neutral from bearish.

Daily - Flat. In the move up from the long entry at 2637. Trade pressures are up. Volumes are bullish. The next target up is 2814. The 25x5 moving average has acted as resistance for the last five trading days. A close above this 25x5, which would also break the 62% weekly level, would signal higher. A close below the 2672 level could warn of a retest of the lows.

