S&P 500 Futures Buy-Sell Levels

The US Dollar is looking lower with more White House confusion.

The US 30 year treasury is now in a new long trade.

Crude oil is in a new move down. Natural Gas is trending side ways with a bias lower.

Copper is down with some support nearby. Gold is rallying in anticipation of more "tweet" volatility. Silver is not participating.

S&P 500 Futures_

Monthly - Despite the spike below the confirmation levels, the close moved back above, so still in bullish mode. Trade pressures are up. Volumes closed the month of February as bullish. The next target up remains 3383. A monthly close below 2657 would confirm any weekly move lower.

Weekly - Two weeks down hard to and through the 2569 target level only to rally back up above; then three weeks of backing and filling. Trade pressures are down. Volumes are now neutral. This move down has confirmed the Daily move down. A retest of that 2529 low is not unlikely. A close above 2791 would signal higher.

Daily - Flat. In the move up from the 2637 long entry of Feb 6th. Trade pressures are down. Volumes are mixed, bearish to bullish.

The next target up in the Feb 6th cycle is 2814.

However a new March shorter cycle has triggered a new move down at 2707 inside this February up cycle.

The next target down is 2573 and this level is the likely retest target.

A close above the 25x5 moving average at 2711 would void this retracement move down.