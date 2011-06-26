Pharmaceutical manufacturers hit by new GMP

By Frank Chen, GBI Analyst



On March 1, 2011, the SFDA released its latest Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), which has been five years in the making. The new policy mandates immediate compliance for newly-built or expanded drug manufacturing facilities, while existing manufacturers of aseptic drugs such as blood products, vaccines and injections, have until December 31, 2013, to comply. Failure to do so will result in imposed production halts.

The new policy clearly ramps up the pressure on manufacturers’ cost controls. Based on SFDA estimates, aggregate industry investment in required technology and production upgrades will exceed RMB 30-50 billion. Spread out over 4,800 manufacturers nationwide – more than 900 of which are in the red, and 70% of which eke out annual sales of less than RMB 50 million – it is safe to assume that earning the new GMP certificate will likely wipe out an entire year’s net profit for most Chinese SMEs.

The new GMP reportedly integrates local considerations within international benchmarks. Amendments to the 1998 edition include:

1. Strengthening QMS requirements;

2. Raising key personnel standards;

3. Refining file management systems for operational rules and production records; and,

4. Tightening drug safety control measures.

In the short term, mandatory enforcement of the new GMP is sure to squeeze some manufacturers, but in the long run, it will help realign the industry while compelling domestic companies to boost their quality standards. The resulting shakeout will unavoidably entail wide-ranging consolidation, with large numbers of underperforming SMEs either being gobbled up or vanishing altogether.

In the meantime, wariness of enforcement has led to a rush for certification by enterprises that still fall short of existing standards. Although current requirements are not insignificant, the move is intended to buy time, as holders will benefit from a three-year grace period in which to improve their manufacturing practices to meet the new protocol.

The new GMP also opens opportunities for equipment makers. In particular, more stringent production and quality assurance guidelines for aseptic preparations will be a boon for the refrigeration and temperature-sensing segments.