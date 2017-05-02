5/2 Notable Small Cap Movers

Trade ideas in bold.

Big Gainers

MTBC up 76% - Has been rallying hard since it traded at $0.44 a week ago. Now at $2.40 after pulling back a bit yesterday.

OCN up 35% - Up off a new partnership deal with New Residential. New Residential will take a 4.9% equity stake in OCN. That is strong confidence that the company will thrive and survive the government lawsuit. Stock will likely continue up tomorrow, the lawsuit likely doesn't have much legs as OCN has for the most part cleaned up their act since the mortgage boom.

CCCR up 20% - On 4/26, filed a $30M mixed securities shelf. Has gone straight up since then, very strong uptrend.

AVNW up 17% - Up on no news. It's a communications company. No play.

CMRE up 14% - A large shipping company up on no news other than an ug to neutral from underperform by CS.

VTGN up 12% - Up from the company's largest shareholder signing a 6 month lockup agreement. This is substantial, and shows dedication by that shareholder. Lets see if it garners any interest tomorrow.

VSTM up 11% - Up on no news.

LOAN up 11% - Microcap, up on slightly higher than average volume.

Big Losers

NTRP down 63% - Showed insignificant results with Alzheimer's study.

ITCI down 24% - Management continues with "incomplete disclosure" about meetings with the FDA. Piper dgs to Neutral from Overweight with a $10 PT from $22. Stock did rebound today pretty hard from a low of $8 to over $10.

TIS down 24% - Down on missed earnings.

WAIR down 18% - Down on management changes and the CEO retires.

EGHT down 12% - dg to market perform from outperform by William Blair, enough to smack it down.

BWEN down 12% - Stock has gone on a strong uptrend. It's about time for a pullback. Will it start a downtrend reversal now? It's possible.

BBGI down 11% - Down on missed earnings.

AST down 11% - Down on mixed opinion about its ph 2 trial on acute myeloid leukemia with data out 6 days ago. Stock went up at first on the news, but then has faded the next few days.

RDUS down 10% - Down from posting a larger than expected loss.