2/7 Notable Small Cap Movers

Gainers

SNAP +48% Up on earnings beat. But most analysts still weren't too impressed, all of their price targets were far below SNAP's price. It could be investors are buying on the big picture, something that analysts can't fully grasp with SNAP.

BSPM +27% Up on Aoxing renewal of its Good Manufacturing Practices certificate.

MODN +27% Rev and earns beat. Provides revenue management cloud services.

NQ +24% Rebounded after a damning report yesterday saying a deal by NQ was a fraud. But didn't recover even half of what it lost yesterday.

TRNC +19% Acquires majority stake in online product review company. Announces a new digital growth strategy.

WTW +17% Up on an event, reported it claims to increase revenue to more than $2B by end of 2020. Stock started going up a lot when the company started making bold statements, around 10am.

PERY +17% Up on company confirming a buyout offer.

VKTX +16% Up on new it's presenting at an investor conference. Made new highs today at $7. Did a secondary at $5 5 days ago.

PRO +15% Better than expected revs, earns and 2018 guidance.

HZN +15% Ug two notches by BofA/Merrill. Saying the recent selloff makes it a buying opp again.

Decliners

MTSI -37% Dg after bad earnings and guidance.

INPX -21% No news, Iliad reports a 7.6% stake in company.

SNDE -21% Australian energy company, down on no news.

BBOX -17% A nanocap communications equipment supplier, down on bad earnings, hit 52 week lows.

MANH -17% $2.9B company, down on bad revs and earns.

EXTR -15% Revs miss, earnings in line.

NTGR -15% Down on report of spinoff, investors don't think that it will be received well.

RETO -15% Pulled back after 2-3 day rally.

CBMG -13% Company hasn't released data on its CAR-T program yet, but it's shares have nearly doubled and reached a 52 week high. Maxim dg to hold from buy based on valuation.