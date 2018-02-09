2-8 Notable Small Cap Movers

Gainers

VIRT +32% Crushed revs and earnings. $5B market cap. Does market making and liquidity services, probably gets more business in such a volatile, high-volume market.



INFN +30% Slightly beat revs and earnings. Probably overbought given the market pullback, it didn't seem to crush earnings that much. is an optical networking equipment and services company.



NXTD +28% Announces a contactless payment device for cryptos.



GRUB +27% Beat on revs/earns and raised guidance.



APRN 16% A hedge fund announced a huge 32% stake a few days ago. There doesn't appear to be news.



IO 15% Is a small cap O&G equipment services company. Up on better than expected earnings.



COTY 14% Revs/earns beat. is a large cap beauty products company.



JE 13% Got ugs by 2 analysts, is a canadian energy company.



FTNW 13% Up on announcement of $45M in contract awards.



TWTR 12% Up on beat revs and earnings. but ended the day at lows, went as high as $35 at the open, closed at $30.17.



Decliners

CGG -46% Down from announcement it will delist its senior notes from an exchange.



CLCT -35% Down on smaller than expected profit.



IRBT -32% Beat top line but missed bottom line.



QTM -30% Company down on SEC investigation. Is a microcap data storage device company.



GEMP -28% Down on stock offering. Is a NASH treatment stock.



MRAM -20% Down on stock offering. Really blundered by not shorting this stock. They missed a product cycle, product is crap.

NS -19% Down on bad earns, shareholders aren't impressed with plans to merger with general partner.