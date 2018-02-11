2/9 Notable Small Cap Movers

Gainers

CGG +33% Up on a rights offering that was oversubscribed. Is a French company, does oil and gas data imaging.

WAIR +27% Up on good earns.

AOI +23% Up on good earnings. Is a microcap tobacco company.

INPX +22% Up on a rebound from a decline from a stock split 4 days ago. Iliad reporting a 7.6% stake yesterday, that helped.

MOBL +20% 4th quarter results beat on top and bottom lines. Had meaningful acceleration in recurring revenue, up 15% yoy in Q4 compared to up 12% in Q3. Increased guidance as well.

IO +20% Ug to outperform from in line by Evercore. Has had a very strong up trend, up over 50% since Feb 1. Had better than expected earnings on 2/5, but could already be priced in. This is worth looking into.

UIS +19% Crushed revs and earns. Is a $500M mc IT company.

MCFT +18% Beat revs and earns.

VIVE +18% Like what usually happens with this stock, buying comes in after a secondary because investors were waiting for it in order to buy. After $3 secondary, stock opened at $3.80, closed at $4.43.

CBIO +18% After hemophilia B data presented, Chardan raised PT from $10 to $75. A big ug, stock will probably continue going up on Monday, if this is a better overall product to treat Hemo B, like Chardan said. Again, listen to Julia. She called that it should have been positive data, she is right almost every time. Biotech is easy to beat if you have a deep understanding of it.

Losers

CIVI -23% Beat on revs/earns. Yet Cannaccord analyst dg bc the company lowered guidance.

TNDM -20% Down on big secondary, 30M shares priced at $2. Stock is still quite above the offering price at $2.35.

WEB -18% Missed revs and earns.

MGEN -17% Down on secondary, broke offering price of $5.50.

NGL -17% beat revenue and earns, must have lowered guidance.

CBL -16% Bad revs/earns, mall center NOI declined by 7%.

FET -15% Missed revs/earns, but at the same time got ug to ow from equal weight by Capital one. Could be a buy on Monday.

NXTD -15% Gave back almost the entire previous day's gain over announcing a contactless payment device for cryptos.