2/16 Notable Movers

Gainers

XTNT +38% Up on an exchange agreement with note holders. Company had already announced on 2-14 that it was selling shares at $7.20. So todays rise was a delayed effect. However, the note holders were stuck over a barrel, so they had no choice. If thats the case, perhaps it is a short. If investors are skeptical that the company will have a good turnaround, then it is a short.

SNCR +21% Up on an influx of capital. $185M in shares of prefferreds, but htey have an annual dividend of 14.5%. For a struggling company, that seems like a very high rate. I certainly wouldnt buy the stock here.

RETO +19% Up on average volume, no news.

MULE +18% Slightly beat on revs, raised guidance is a $4B software company.

NAVG +17% A $2B insurance company. Up big on big earns/revs beat.

CALA +17% Ug to buy from hold at Citi with unch PT. This is because the stock is trading below cash, fell to undervalued levels.

PAR +16% A small cap software company. Up on no apparent news.

SSTI +16% Slightly higher than average volume, this is a strange company that sells a light that detects gunshots.

OBSV +13% A clinical stage biotech focusing on women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. No apparent news,

ECOL +13% Reached 52 week high on earns/revs beat. A waste management company.

Decliners

RIOT -33% Down on CNBC investigation. This type of company with no earnings and without any real intrinsic value, just imaginitive value, is prone to getting beat down.

NNDM -30% Down on $12M public offering of ADR at $2 per share. Closed at $2.30, but did open at below $2 at the open.

MBRX -26% Got pumped yesterday, today was the revealing of its stock offering.

CLD -22% Coal company, reported shipments fell sharply.

ANET -19% Said battle with rival Cisco will hurt future sales.

LFIN -18% Fell along with RIOT.

CGG -18% Finally this stock corrected and it makes sense on a Friday. Shareholders don't want to be left holding the bag over the weekend. CGG.PA has been selling off consecutive days while CGG wasn't.

PI -18% Stock already got smacked hard on Feb 1 on missed 4Q earnings/revs. Then just when it was starting to rebound a little, it reported lower than expected Q118 earns/revs. On feb 7, the stock had actually gone to the low $11s. Today the stock opened at $11.75, a pretty easy short at that point. Stock went lower than $10 at one point, then rebounded to close at around $11.

PCRX -16% Opened at $31.45, closed at $30.15. Adcomm vote was negative 6-4. That makes it likely the drug won't get approved. But the company predicted it will get approved. Seems like investors believed the company at the open, but then the mood soured by the end of the day.

PXLW -16% Down on missed earns/revs.

AMRH -15% Went up with other crypto stocks. Northland gave $6 PT on Feb 1. Today fell as RIOT got exposed, same thing happened to LFIN, all the speculative crypto stocks got beat down today.