2/20 Notable Movers

Gainers

VYGR +22% Made a global strategic collaboration with AbbVie for antibodies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. VYGR is a $700M mc biotech. Stock advanced further later in the day. Don't think there's a trade here, investors act differently towards Alzheimers studies.



FTNW +16% Up on no news. Could be a continuation from being awarded a $36M contract 5 days ago.



DIN +16% Beat EPS and revs. But not by much. Hard to make a trade here, it's fast casual dining restaurants like Applebees.



DQ +15% Up on slightly higher than avg volume. No news.



DPW +14% No news. maybe up bc bitcoin was up, but MARA didn't go up either.



RARX +13% $200M mc biotech. Stock rebounded strongly after having a $6 secondary on 2/14. The stock went below then, then rallied the next 3 days to reach new heights today.



RYAM +13% Beat on revs/earns. Tough stock to trade, too solid with knowledgeable shareholders.



SITO +13% Up on termination of IP revenue sharing agreement and related litigation. Stock far up from its bottom of $1.75, closed at $5.24.



PGTI +13% Beat on both revs and earnings. $800M mc solid stock however, not one to trade confidently.



PAR +13% Reached 52 wk high. Up on no news.



Losers

MDXG -40% Down on the company hiring independent auditors to conduct an internal investigation regarding sales and distribution practices by the company. That's why a $1B+ mc company had over 40% short interest. Companies that big don't have a short interest that large unless it's warranted. Wish I had done more research into the company.



UBNT -25% Down on subpoena relating to accounting practices. this is a $5B mc company, over $1b in mc shaved from the company. In PM, only down 12%, fell much further at open, then rebounded a bit.



ADMS -22% Down because lost lawsuit vs Osmotica. Stated Osmotica's tablets don't infringe upon Adamas' patents. Stock had a big fall.



KIRK -21% Revs in line, EPS missed.



TAX -18% The boardroom war, replacement of officers hurts the company's consistency.



AMPE -15% Down after falling yesterday from crashing after short squeeze ended badly and shareholders are skeptical that management will find a partner.



DCIX -13% Only $2M mc shipper. Reported a big Q417 loss.



BSPM -13% Down on no news. Is a stock that is repeatedly pumped.



VJET -12% A further drop due to bad earnings 4 days ago? No apparent news.



GCI -11% Beat quarterly earns/revs, but lowered FY18 guidance.

