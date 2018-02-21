2/21 Notable Movers

Gainers

ANTH +44% Up on news that it passed a futility analysis, and the independent data monitoring committee didn't report any safety concerns and said the study should continue.

HAIR +36% Up on no news, closed at $6.36. Has a ways to go before reaching its IPO high of $11.90.

QUAD +26% Beat revs and earns. Provides print and media services.

NITE +18% many funds https://fintel.io/so/us/nite reported on 2/14 they dumped 100% of their position. Is this some kind of relief bounce to continue falling later?

FATE +15% Up on news that its first subject is treated with FATE-NK100 for advanced solid tumors.

VYGR +15% Up 2nd consecutive day. Inc PT by Wedbush to $29 from $22. Said VYGR licensed out program to ABBV for a lot of money, which shows the high potential of the drug to treat Alzheimers. Could've predicted this rally based on Wedbush note I think, i just didn't read it at 8am this morning.

CHEF +13% beat revs, earns in line, inc FY18 guidance.

LGCY +13% Up on revs/earns beat.

OPTN +12% Up on no news, low volume.

VPG +12% Beat Q4 revs/earns, sees Q1 rev above consensus.

Decliners

ANW -38% Bad earns missed, stock continually sold off at open.

TTS -27% Stayed about the same price from open to close. Shorted in the PM, bad play, dont' know enough about the company's situation. Missed revs and earns badly.

QTS -23% Dg to UP by RayJay. Guided much lower than consensus.

SLCA -18% Beat quarter revs and EPS. Must have guided lower. Down 9% in PM, ended down 18%.

MBVX -16% Continued fall after spiked before RS.

XTNT -16% Stock flew after announcing it regained compliance with NYSE. Went up again the next day, today reversed.

SIEN -15% Down on announcing a $50M ATM. Got dg by Lake street to $11 from $15 bc of the ATM. Would've been a good short at open based on Lake Street's dg and last night's ATM announcement.

KRA -15% Beat and guided higher but still sold off, not sure why.

MATX -13% Guided lower.

VG -13%