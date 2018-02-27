2/26 Notable Movers

Gainers
ZSAN +72% Up on reverse split announcement.
TTPH +30%
NXTD +25% Up on Discover partnership.
TAHO+21% Up on seeing increased gold production.
RCM +19% Up on acquisition. A $650M mc physician advisory services company.
MESO +18% Received RMAT designation to expedite the development of its drug.
APLS +17% A billion dollar pharma. Up on 18 mo results of ph 2 study.
OPGN +17% Up on no apparent news.
CGEN +16% Is a small cap biotech in Israel for immuno-oncology programs.
Decliners
TLRA -22% Produces online video advertising services.
IRIX -17% Missed earns/guidance.
QBAK -14% A nanocap electronics company, down on no news.
DF -13% Down on missed results.
IFRX -12% A german biotech. Low volume, down on no apparent news.
I -11% Down on missed earns, lowered guidance.
EGRX -9% Down on missed revs and earns.
SEMG -9% Down on missed earns.