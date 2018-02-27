2/26 Notable Movers

Gainers

ZSAN +72% Up on reverse split announcement.

TTPH +30%

NXTD +25% Up on Discover partnership.

TAHO+21% Up on seeing increased gold production.

RCM +19% Up on acquisition. A $650M mc physician advisory services company.

MESO +18% Received RMAT designation to expedite the development of its drug.

APLS +17% A billion dollar pharma. Up on 18 mo results of ph 2 study.

OPGN +17% Up on no apparent news.

CGEN +16% Is a small cap biotech in Israel for immuno-oncology programs.

Decliners

TLRA -22% Produces online video advertising services.

IRIX -17% Missed earns/guidance.

QBAK -14% A nanocap electronics company, down on no news.

DF -13% Down on missed results.

IFRX -12% A german biotech. Low volume, down on no apparent news.

I -11% Down on missed earns, lowered guidance.

EGRX -9% Down on missed revs and earns.

SEMG -9% Down on missed earns.