2/28 Notable Movers

Gainers
ECYT +41% Up on a powerful ug and report by Cowen.
AAXN +28% Crazy performance plan for CEO. Sells Taser and Axon worldwide.
PHH +24% Acquisition.
IVTY +24% Up this much just off an "interim" CEO? Doesn't seem right, expect a fade tomorrow.
APEI +22%
ETSY +20% Revs/earns beat, big jump in share price.
MYO +20%
ENPH +19% Roth ug, better earnings power. $300M mc semiconductor company.
SRNE +18% Up on FDA approval of non-opioid pain reliever.
Decliners
ZSAN -25% Faded from reverse split.
FTR -24% Huge quarterly loss, dividend suspension.
ACAD -20% Investors disappointed with earnings.
CYH -17% Big revenue miss.
MHLD -17%
SSYS -16%
FI -16%
GNMK -15% Down on lowered annual guidance.
HURN -15% Missed revs/earns.
SNOA -14%