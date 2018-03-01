2/28 Notable Movers

Gainers

ECYT +41% Up on a powerful ug and report by Cowen.



AAXN +28% Crazy performance plan for CEO. Sells Taser and Axon worldwide.



PHH +24% Acquisition.



IVTY +24% Up this much just off an "interim" CEO? Doesn't seem right, expect a fade tomorrow.



APEI +22%



ETSY +20% Revs/earns beat, big jump in share price.



MYO +20%



ENPH +19% Roth ug, better earnings power. $300M mc semiconductor company.



SRNE +18% Up on FDA approval of non-opioid pain reliever.



Decliners

ZSAN -25% Faded from reverse split.



FTR -24% Huge quarterly loss, dividend suspension.



ACAD -20% Investors disappointed with earnings.



CYH -17% Big revenue miss.

MHLD -17%



SSYS -16%

FI -16%

GNMK -15% Down on lowered annual guidance.



HURN -15% Missed revs/earns.



SNOA -14%