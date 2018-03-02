3/1 Notable Movers

Gainers

TENX +128% Up on positive preclinical study of levosimendan which improved heart function. The studies conducted are consistent with earlier studies of Levosimendan in 2009 and 2017. But the company only has 1.41 million shares outstanding.

JASN +25% Is a microcap machinery manufacturer, up on good earns.

EAST +17% Up on a launch party for its whiskey. Stock will probably fade tomorrow on today's gain off a party.

XENE +17% A biotech, up off a quarterly meeting and updates.

HCCI +17% Up on earns and revs beat.

VRTV +16% Slightly beat revs and earns.

AXGN +16% Slightly beat on revs and earns, not sure what guidance is. Company is converting surgical nerve repair surgeries.

LC +16% Company had largest 1 day gain. But no news or SEC filings. Likely the stock will continue uptrend tomorrow, since there's something going on with the company.

HLIT +16% Good revs and earns.

TWNK +15% Beat on revs and earns, increased guidance.

Decliners

PTLA -25% Down on the FDA may request a randomized study. William Blair suggests that the drug still could get AA.

SRNE -24% stock sells off after rallying yesterday on FDA approval of non-opioid ZTildo, a post-shingles painkiller.

PDCO -24% Missed earns, but raised 2018 guidance. As someone who doesn't know the company, the selloff seems overdone.

BOX -23% Earns and revs miss. A put buyer was buying puts on the day before earnings announcement. He made bank.

CLNS -23% $3.5B company. This REIT had a bad 4th quarter. Cut divvy.

WAGE -19% Down on filing delay. Is a $1.7B management services company.

CCRN -17% Staffing and outsourcing company. Missed concensus.

BLDP -13% Low 2018 guidance.

ZSAN -13% Fell big for the 2nd day in a row, unwinding the reverse split rally.