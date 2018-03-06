3/5 Movers

Gainers

VCEL +42% Beat by far revenues and earnings. It sold a lot of its MACI product to repair cartilage defects of the knee. It also received licensing revenue. This is a solid, excellent biotech company with cell therapy products for skin and cartilage. MC is now $414M.

GTXI +39% Stifel said the ph 2 data "stole the show", tripled PT from $16 to $45. This was given in the PM. Stock flew at open, sold off to lod around 10am, then gradually rallied there to hod at the close.

CLSD +32% Had positive results, hit primary endpoint in ph 3 trial. Company said will apply for marketing authorization in the US and other countries. Many sellside analysts predicted the stock would go up 100%+ on positive data. But it didn't, only ended up 30% up. Why is this? Perhaps the data just barely made it but didn't knock it out of the park. Perhaps positive data was expected among shareholders, and they sold on teh news. Perhaps the drug isn't foreseen to have a big market and investors aren't that thrilled to invest in teh company.

INFI +32% Microcap bio. Much higher than average volume. Up on no news.

XL +29% Acquisition.

MRNS +17% Rebounded after downtrending and selling off hard yesterday. No news.

KZIA +17% 10x greater than average volume. Is a nanocap Australian cancer biotech.

ITUS +16% Microcap business services for biotech companies. Up on alliance with Serametrix, brings the 2 technologies together.

ODT +14% Up from rallying after its financial results Feb 14th, uptrend. The CEO had bought shares on 3/1.

SFIX +14% Up on no news, just an uptrend.

Decliners

DERM -66% Down on failed ph 3 trial for acne drug. Still has other drugs in pipeline.

SPA -27% The DOJ could be stopping its merger with Ultra. But the company is now looking for another acquirer.

BRFS -19% Target of an investigation for fradulently avoiding food security checks.

NEXT -18% No apparent news.

XENE -10% No news.

VEC -9% Impressive earnings and guidance on 3/1/18.

PAR -9% Stock shot up on earnings, pulled back today on a dg.

ANAB -8% Down on possible delay of phase 2b study.

ESND -7% Down on no news.

BOLD -7%