3/6 Movers

Gainers

ACMR +40% PT raised to $13 from $10 at Craig Hallum on better than expected Q4 results.



BZUN +31% Up on increased earnings but lower revs. Probably will fall tomorrow like the market.



CLSD +25% Incredibly, up higher than yesterday's highs at the open. Analysts thought it had 100% gain on good data, but it only went up the previous day 30% on the good data. New investors must have looked at the stock yesterday, and decided to buy today. Or perhaps an analyst with big clients recommended they buy the stock which is also a reason for the big rally today.



ZSAN +25% A continuation from yesterday's news regarding a patent. Surprising that the stock continued up because patent news rallies are usually short lived. An article was published this morning here: http://chasingmarkets.com/news/15a9f102246131?src=tw



Regarding a short squeeze today in ZSAN. It was pretty much all technical analysis. If ZSAN went up on that, my guess is it will get crushed tomorrow.

PYDS +21% nanocap alternative payment solutions system. Up on no news, about double avg volume.



SES +19% Possibly up on news tehy will be presenting at teh ROTH conference Mar 12-13.



CKPT +19% No news. Possibly up on anticipation of presenting at the WS investor forum on 3/22. Is a microcap biotech.



AMRC +19% Beat quarterly earns and revs by far, guided higher for 2018.



SIEB +18% has advertising pact with tZERO.



AMDA +17% FDA clearance of medtech device. Medtech devices are easily approvable, and this was likely expected by shareholders. I should've shorted this at teh open and held the whole day, missed opp here.



Decliners

LLIT -20% Chairman bought many shares, $6M worth in Dec. No news why it's down 20%.



GLYC -18% Breakthrough therapy designation was assigned to its drug. Stock down on phase 3 trial design.



INFI -17% Went up for no reason yesterday, gave all the gains back today.



TACT -14% Down on bad earns. Is a computer peripherals company.



MRNS -14% Down on delayed earnings and data.



TIS -13% Down on missed earns, resignation of CFO, and saying its not in compliance with certain covenants.



YY -12% Q4 earnings beat, PT raised by Benchmark and Jeffries. Yet still the stock tanked. It had opened green, but immediately started selling off at the open. Must be profit taking.

DCPH -12% Sold off evenly the entire day. No news, had reached highs.

